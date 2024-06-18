Estonia's Sahil Chauhan sets New T20 record with fastest century; Breaks Chris Gayle's IPL record

Estonia batter Sahil Chauhan made history by smashing the fastest century in T20 cricket, breaking Chris Gayle's IPL 2013 record. Chauhan's unbeaten 144 off 41 balls, including 18 sixes, led Estonia to a six-wicket victory over Cyprus.

Estonia's Sahil Chauhan rewrote the record books in T20 cricket on Monday by smashing the fastest century in the format, eclipsing the previous record held by Chris Gayle. Chauhan achieved this remarkable feat during a match against Cyprus, where he bludgeoned a century in just 27 balls.

The previous record for the fastest century in T20 cricket was held by Chris Gayle, who had scored a hundred off 30 balls for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) back in 2013.

Chauhan's innings not only set a new benchmark for the fastest hundred in T20 cricket but also broke the record for the fastest century in T20 Internationals (T20Is). The previous record in T20Is was held by Jan-Nicole Loftie-Eaton of Namibia, who had scored a century off 33 balls against Nepal.

In his scintillating knock, Chauhan remained unbeaten on 144 runs off just 41 deliveries, which included a staggering 18 sixes. This also set a new record for the most sixes hit in a T20I innings.

Chasing a target of 191 runs, Estonia comfortably reached their target inside 13 overs with six wickets in hand, thanks to Chauhan's extraordinary innings.

The innings by Sahil Chauhan has not only put Estonia on the cricketing map but has also highlighted his immense talent and capability to deliver exceptional performances on the big stage. His record-breaking century will go down as one of the most memorable moments in T20 cricket history.

