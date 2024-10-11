Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    England thrash Pakistan by innings and 47 runs despite 500+ first innings score by hosts in 1st Test

    Pakistan started Day 5 at 152/6 needing 115 runs to avoid an innings defeat. However, the English bowlers took the remaining four wickets by giving away just 68 runs.

    First Published Oct 11, 2024, 12:45 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 11, 2024, 1:10 PM IST

    England thrashed Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in the first Test at Multan Cricket Stadium on Friday (October 11). The hosts started Day 5 at 152/6 needing 115 runs to avoid an innings defeat. However, the English bowlers came out all guns blazing on the final day and took the remaining four wickets by giving away just 68 runs. Meanwhile, England became the first team to win a Test match by an innings after conceding more than 500 runs in the first innings. 

    Agha Salman and Aamir Ajmal offered some resistance by stitching together a partnership of 109 runs. However, Jack Leach provided the breakthrough by dismissing Salman for 63 off 84 balls. Though Ajmal stood firm, wickets kept falling at the other end with the likes of Shaheen Afridi (10) and Naseem Shah returning to the pavilion cheaply. Ajmal remained unbeaten on 55 off 104 balls, while last man Abrar Ahmed didn't come out to bat because of injury. 

    Leach was the pick of the English bowlers having scalped four wickets by giving away just 30 runs, while Gus Atkinson and Bryson Carse accounted for two wickets each. Chris Woakes chipped in with one wicket. 

    In response to Pakistan's first inning total of 556 runs, England scored 823/7 with Joe Root (262) and Harry Brooks (317) starring with the bat. The duo stitched together a  partnership of 454 runs for the fourth wicket. Meanwhile opener Zak Crawley (78) and Ben Duckett (84) also made handy contributions. 

