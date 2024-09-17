ENG vs AUS: 19-year-old pacer Mahli Beardman added to Australia ODI squad as cover

Beardman was a standout performer for Australia in the Under 19 World Cup earlier this year. The Western Australia seamer bagged the player of the match award in the final courtesy of taking 3 wickets for just 15 runs, and thereby helping Australia beat India in Benoni.

Australia have added 19-year-old pacer Mahli Beardman to their ODI squad for the five-match series against England, starting at Trent Bridge on Thursday (September 19). The right-arm fast bowler was a standout performer for the Aussies in the Under 19 World Cup earlier this year. The Western Australia seamer bagged the player of the match award in the final courtesy of taking 3 wickets for just 15 runs, and thereby helping Australia beat India in Benoni.

Mahli Beardman, all of 19, is Australia's latest speed gun ⚡️



The 6ft 2 inch tall pacer has played just one List A match in his short career, but he was picked by Perth Scorchers for this years Big Bash League. Beardman is one of a crop of young fast bowlers in Australia's set up. Australia's fast bowling trio of Mitchell Starc (34), Pat Cummins (31) and Josh Hazlewood (33) are all above 30-years-old and the management is doing their best to get the next generation of pace battery ready.

Beardman's callup comes because of injuries to fast bowlers Xavier Bartlett and Nathan Ellis in the recent past. Bartlett sustained a side strain during the first T20I against England last week, while Ellis got injured in the Scotland leg of the UK tour. Spencer Johnson was ruled out before the tour began, while Riley Meredith is nursing a slight niggle and Josh Hazlewood is out with a minor calf strain.

Ben Dwarshuis, who was added as a cover for Bartlett, will continue with the squad for the remainder of the tour, while al-rounder Cooper Connolly, who played the second T20I, will remain in UK with the ODI squad.

The England vs Australia T20I series ended 1-1 after the third and final match at Old Trafford was abandoned without a ball being bowled. Australia won the first match courtesy of Travis Head's blistering batting, while Livingstone's all-round performance ensured the hosts leveled the series in Cardiff.

Australia ODI squad vs England

Mitchell Marsh (capt), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey (wk), Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Cameron Green, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis (wk), Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

Traveling reserve: Mahli Beardman

