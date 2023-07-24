Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Emerging Asia Cup, India A vs Pak A: Sai Sudharsan dismissed on no-ball? Incident that sparked debate

    The ACC Emerging Asia Cup final witnessed a storm of controversy when Sai Sudharsan, the standout performer for India A, was controversially dismissed during the high-stakes match against Pakistan A. Fans on social media were quick to point out that the Pakistan bowler's front leg seemed dangerously close to the popping crease.

    First Published Jul 24, 2023, 2:04 PM IST

    The dismissal of Sai Sudharsan during the ACC Emerging Asia Cup final has sparked a heated debate in the cricketing world. Known for his star performance in the group stage match against Pakistan A, the left-handed batsman couldn't replicate his heroics in the summit clash. His departure from the crease led to a massive controversy, with many fans on social media claiming that it was a no-ball. Replays showed that the front leg of Pakistan bowler Arshad Iqbal was dangerously close to the popping crease, raising doubts about the legitimacy of the wicket.

    Despite the contentious decision, Pakistan A dominated the game, with Tayyab Tahir's exceptional century guiding them to a commanding 128-run victory and clinching their second consecutive Emerging Teams Asia Cup title. India A faced a challenging target of 352 runs, but their valiant efforts fell short, ending at 224 all out in 40 overs, marking their first defeat in the tournament.

    Pakistan A's experienced side proved to be the key to their success, overwhelming India A's purely U-23 lineup, which lacked top-flight cricket experience but still managed to play some excellent cricket throughout the tournament. 

