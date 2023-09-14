Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan's bold move; Fakhar Zaman dropped in surprising selection against Sri Lanka

    Pakistan's cricket team has made a startling selection decision ahead of their high-stakes Asia Cup clash against Sri Lanka. The headline-grabbing move involves dropping opener Fakhar Zaman from the lineup, citing his recent struggles in the tournament.

    cricket Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan's bold move; Fakhar Zaman dropped in surprising selection against Sri Lanka osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Sep 14, 2023, 10:38 AM IST

    Pakistan has stunned the cricket world with a surprising decision as they prepare for a crucial Asia Cup encounter against Sri Lanka. In a significant move, opener Fakhar Zaman has been dropped from the lineup. Fakhar's performance in the Asia Cup has been marked by inconsistency, with his highest score being a mere 27 runs, accumulating a total of 61 runs at an average of 20.33.

    It's worth noting that despite his Asia Cup struggles, Fakhar Zaman had previously showcased his batting prowess by notching up three consecutive ODI centuries against New Zealand earlier in the year. He also holds a place in the top 10 of the MRF Tyres ODI Batter Rankings.

    Replacing the left-handed opener is the young talent, Mohammad Haris, as part of Pakistan's comprehensive five-player shuffle for their crucial Super Four showdown with Sri Lanka in Colombo.

    Pakistan's selection decisions were significantly influenced by a trio of injuries, which ruled out Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, and Salman Ali Agha (due to an eye injury). Additionally, all-rounder Faheem Ashraf has been left out of the squad, along with Fakhar.

    Also Read: Asia Cup 2023: Naseem Shah out of the tournament with a shoulder injury; Zaman Khan steps in

    Taking Ashraf's place is all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz. Furthermore, the absence of Naseem and Rauf opens up opportunities for Mohammad Wasim and Zaman Khan to showcase their abilities alongside the pace spearhead, Shaheen Afridi.

    Babar Azam's team faces a must-win scenario against Sri Lanka to secure a spot in this year's Asia Cup final against India. Conversely, Sri Lanka only needs to avoid defeat to progress.

    Pakistan Playing XI: Mohammad Haris, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim, Zaman Khan

    Also Read: Asia Cup 2023: Shubman Gill jumps to 2nd spot in ICC ODI rankings; breathes down Babar Azam's neck

    Last Updated Sep 14, 2023, 10:38 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cricket Asia Cup 2023: Naseem Shah out of the tournament with a shoulder injury; Zaman Khan steps in osf

    Asia Cup 2023: Naseem Shah out of the tournament with a shoulder injury; Zaman Khan steps in

    Cricket Asia Cup 2023: Shubman Gill jumps to 2nd spot in ICC ODI rankings; breathes down Babar Azam's neck osf

    Asia Cup 2023: Shubman Gill jumps to 2nd spot in ICC ODI rankings; breathes down Babar Azam's neck

    Cricket ODI World Cup 2023: No need to have off-spinner, claims Kuldeep Yadav ahead of mega event osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: No need to have off-spinner, claims Kuldeep Yadav ahead of mega event

    Cricket Asia Cup 2023: Shoaib Akhtar fumes as 'India fixed the game' against Sri Lanka accusations - WATCH osf

    Asia Cup 2023: Shoaib Akhtar fumes as 'India fixed the game' against Sri Lanka accusations - WATCH

    Cricket Asia Cup 2023, India vs Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma joins elite club after crossing 10,000 ODI runs milestone osf

    Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma's heartwarming gesture in the triumph over Pakistan

    Recent Stories

    Centre again rejects Kerala's request to borrow additional funds amid financial crisis anr

    Centre again rejects Kerala's request to borrow additional funds amid financial crisis

    Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan to star with Sai Pallavi? Read details RBA

    Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan to star with Sai Pallavi? Read details

    WhatsApp Channels launched in India Check out how it works how to download more gcw

    WhatsApp Channels launched in India: Check out how it works, how to download & more

    Who is Tharman Shanmugaratnam, the Indian-origin leader chosen by mainly Chinese voters to be Singapore president

    Who is Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Indian-origin leader chosen by mainly Chinese voters to be Singapore president?

    Jawan box office collection Day 7: Shah Rukh Khan's film gets closer to the Rs 400-crore mark RBA

    'Jawan' box office collection Day 7: Shah Rukh Khan's film gets closer to the Rs 400-crore mark

    Recent Videos

    Bihar School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities WATCH AJR

    Bihar: School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023 snt

    WATCH: Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon