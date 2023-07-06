Ashes 2023: Concerns voiced by Michael Vaughan over England's playing XI for 3rd Test

Former England cricket team captain, Michael Vaughan, has raised concerns regarding the playing XI chosen by Ben Stokes for the pivotal third Ashes Test.

Experienced fast bowler James Anderson and young talent Josh Tongue have been replaced by the returning duo of Chris Woakes and Mark Wood. Ollie Pope's series-ending shoulder injury has led to all-rounder Moeen Ali taking his place in the playing XI.

Furthermore, these changes have resulted in a promotion in the batting order for Harry Brook. The young player will occupy Ollie Pope's position, while Joe Root will retain his usual position at No. 4.

It is worth noting that this Test match will mark Brook's first appearance at the international level as a No. 3 batsman. His previous experiences batting in the top order for Yorkshire in the 2018 County Championship have resulted in an average of only 22 at the No. 3 position.

Michael Vaughan has openly admitted that he is worried about the chosen playing XI for the must-win clash.

"I won’t lie, they have picked a team that worries me. Harry Brook has never batted No 3 for England, and has never had success there for Yorkshire. In the bowling, there are three new players who have not been in the heat of Ashes battle."

"I have heard comments from the England camp about how they have nothing to lose. That is not true. They have everything to lose. One mistake, one bad session, and the series will be gone. England are a talented team, capable of turning this round, but the time for talk is over."

England are currently trailing 2-0 in the five-match Ashes series following defeats at Edgbaston and Lord's. Australia are only one win away from retaining the urn and winning an Ashes series on English soil for the first time since 2001.

