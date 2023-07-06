Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ashes 2023: Concerns voiced by Michael Vaughan over England's playing XI for 3rd Test

    Former England cricket team captain, Michael Vaughan, has raised concerns regarding the playing XI chosen by Ben Stokes for the pivotal third Ashes Test.

    cricket Ashes 2023: Concerns voiced by Michael Vaughan over England's playing XI for 3rd Test osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jul 6, 2023, 3:52 PM IST

    Michael Vaughan, the former captain of the England cricket team, has expressed concerns about the playing XI selected by Ben Stokes for the crucial third Ashes Test. England has made three changes to the team that suffered a 43-run defeat against Australia at Lord's.

    Experienced fast bowler James Anderson and young talent Josh Tongue have been replaced by the returning duo of Chris Woakes and Mark Wood. Ollie Pope's series-ending shoulder injury has led to all-rounder Moeen Ali taking his place in the playing XI.

    Furthermore, these changes have resulted in a promotion in the batting order for Harry Brook. The young player will occupy Ollie Pope's position, while Joe Root will retain his usual position at No. 4.

    Also Read: Ashes 2023: Australian skipper, Pat Cummins dismisses Jonny Bairstow stumping controversy (WATCH)

    It is worth noting that this Test match will mark Brook's first appearance at the international level as a No. 3 batsman. His previous experiences batting in the top order for Yorkshire in the 2018 County Championship have resulted in an average of only 22 at the No. 3 position.

    Michael Vaughan has openly admitted that he is worried about the chosen playing XI for the must-win clash.

    "I won’t lie, they have picked a team that worries me. Harry Brook has never batted No 3 for England, and has never had success there for Yorkshire. In the bowling, there are three new players who have not been in the heat of Ashes battle."

    "I have heard comments from the England camp about how they have nothing to lose. That is not true. They have everything to lose. One mistake, one bad session, and the series will be gone. England are a talented team, capable of turning this round, but the time for talk is over."

    Also Read: James Anderson's admits: "I struggle to recall having two consecutive quiet games in a major series"

    England are currently trailing 2-0 in the five-match Ashes series following defeats at Edgbaston and Lord's. Australia are only one win away from retaining the urn and winning an Ashes series on English soil for the first time since 2001.

    After suffering defeats at Edgbaston and Lord's, England finds themselves trailing 2-0 in the ongoing five-match Ashes series. Australia, on the other hand, is just one victory away from securing the urn and clinching an Ashes series victory on English soil for the first time since 2001.

    Last Updated Jul 6, 2023, 3:52 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Ashes 2023: Ahead of Leeds Test, Australia sends 'England bitter' beer to rivals over Bairstow saga (WATCH) snt

    Ashes 2023: Ahead of Leeds Test, Australia sends 'England bitter' beer to rivals over Bairstow saga (WATCH)

    cricket Ashes 2023: Australian skipper, Pat Cummins dismisses Jonny Bairstow stumping controversy (WATCH) osf

    Ashes 2023: Australian skipper, Pat Cummins dismisses Jonny Bairstow stumping controversy (WATCH)

    cricket India vs West Indies 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tilak Varma earn maiden call-ups as India announces T20I squad osf

    India vs West Indies 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tilak Varma earn maiden call-ups as India announces T20I squad

    cricket Ashes 2023: England announces playing XI for third Test; James Anderson makes way for Mark Wood osf

    Ashes 2023: England announces playing XI for third Test; James Anderson makes way for Mark Wood

    cricket James Anderson's admits: "I struggle to recall having two consecutive quiet games in a major series" osf

    James Anderson's admits: "I struggle to recall having two consecutive quiet games in a major series"

    Recent Stories

    Unlocking the Power of Aloe Vera: 7 Versatile Ways to Use It for Skin, Hair, and Health MSW EAI

    Unlocking the Power of Aloe Vera: 7 Versatile Ways to Use It for Skin, Hair, and Health

    Threads vs Twitter MAJOR differences explained gcw

    Threads vs Twitter: MAJOR differences explained

    Bastille Day: 269-member Indian contigent in France to be part of July 14 national Day parade

    Bastille Day: 269 Indian soldiers reach France to be part of parade

    After tomato price sours, ginger-chilli rates burn holes in consumers' pockets; check details AJR

    After tomato price sours, ginger-chilli rates burn holes in consumers' pockets; check details

    Hampi to Mysore Palace: 10 historical places in Karnataka to satiate the history buff in you ATG EAI

    Hampi to Mysore Palace: 10 historical places in Karnataka to satiate the history buff in you

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral snt

    WATCH: Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral

    Video Icon
    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon