    Amrita Singh rejected Ravi Shastri's marriage condition; Went on to tie knot with Saif Ali Khan instead

    Delve into the captivating saga of Bollywood actress Amrita Singh's romantic journey, from the shocking condition imposed by cricketer Ravi Shastri to her eventual marriage with Saif Ali Khan.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 15, 2024, 6:56 PM IST

    In the annals of Bollywood and cricket, there lies a tale of an almost union between actress Amrita Singh and cricketer Ravi Shastri, marred by a surprising condition that led to their parting ways. The duo, rumored to be deeply involved, had their love story take center stage during a magazine shoot in November 1986, marking the convergence of two luminaries at the peak of their respective careers.

    As the whispers of romance swirled around them, it was speculated that Shastri clandestinely proposed to Singh during an intimate dinner in New York, adding fuel to the fervor of their relationship. Yet, amidst the glitz and glamour, a shocking revelation emerged – a condition that would sever the ties binding their hearts.

    Reports suggest that Shastri, envisioning a life beyond the cricket field, imposed a startling caveat: Singh was to bid adieu to her acting career post-marriage. For the actress, this dictate was non-negotiable, stirring feelings of dismay and discontent. Despite attempts at reconciliation, the chasm between their aspirations remained unbridgeable, leading to the eventual dissolution of their courtship.

    However, from the ashes of shattered dreams emerged a new chapter in Singh's life. In 1991, she walked down the aisle with Saif Ali Khan, a rising star in Bollywood, despite the glaring 12-year age gap between them. Their union bore fruit in the form of two children, Sara and Ibrahim, yet, like the ebb and flow of the tides, their marital bliss was short-lived, culminating in a divorce in 2004.

    The tale of Amrita Singh and Ravi Shastri serves as a poignant reminder of love's capricious nature, where the collision of hearts can birth both ecstasy and heartache, leaving indelible imprints on the canvas of time.

    Last Updated Apr 15, 2024, 7:41 PM IST
