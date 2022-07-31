CWG 2022: Check out the schedule for India in action on Day 3

India secured three medals on Day 2 of the Commonwealth Games 2022. Meanwhile, here's what they are up to on Day 3.

India has had its moment in the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG) being held in Birmingham, which happens to be the 22nd edition of the Games. On Day 2 (Saturday), India managed to secure three medals for itself, with all of them coming in the weightlifting sport. While Gururaja Poojary won the bronze in the 61kg category, Sanket Sargar bagged the silver in the 55kg category. To make things sweeter, Tokyo Olympics silver-medalist and CWG defending gold-medalist Mirabai Chanu retainer her colour in the 49kg category. While India is rejoicing in the successes so far, it has a lot to look forward to on Day 3 (Sunday), and here is the schedule for it.

Swimming

Men's 200m Butterfly Heat 3: Sajan Prakash (3.07 pm)

Men's 50m Backstroke Heat 6: Srihari Natraj (3.31 pm)

ALSO READ: CWG 2022 - MIRABAI CHANU GIVES INDIA 1ST GOLD IN THE COMPETITION; FANS EXUBERATE

Gymnastics

Men's All-Around final: Yogeshwar Singh (1.30 pm)

Badminton

Mixed team quarterfinals: 10 pm onwards

ALSO READ: CWG 2022 - Social media applauds weightlifter Gururaj Poojary for winning bronze

Women's T20 Cricket

India vs Pakistan (3.30 pm)

Boxing

48-50kg (light flyweight) pre-quarters: Nikhat Zareen (4.45 pm)

60-63.5 kg (light welterweight) pre-quarters: Shiva Thapa (5.15 pm)

71-75kg (middleweight) pre-quarters: Sumit (12.15 am on Monday)

Over 92kg (super heavyweight) pre-quarters: Sagar (1 am on Monday)

ALSO READ: CWG 2022 - Indian shuttlers led by Lakshya Sen steamroll Sri Lanka to enter knockouts

Hockey (Men)

India vs Ghana: 8.30 pm

Cycling

Men's Sprint qualifying: Esow Alben, Ronaldo Laitonjam, David Beckham (2.32 pm onwards)

Men's 15km scratch race qualifying: Venkappa Kengalagutti, Dinesh Kumar (4.20 pm onwards)

Women's 500m time trail finals: Triyasha Paul, Mayuri Late (9.02 pm)

ALSO READ: CWG 2022 - MANIKA BATRA-LED INDIAN PADDLERS SWEEP ASIDE GHANA 3-0, ENTER QUARTERFINAL

Weightlifting

Men's 67kg final: Jeremy Lalrinnunga (2 pm)

Women's 59kg final: Popy Hazarika (6.30 pm)

Men's 73kg final: Achinta Sheuli (11 pm)

Squash

Women's singles pre-quarters Joshna Chinappa (6 pm onwards)

Men's singles pre-quarters: Saurav Ghosal (6.45 pm)

ALSO READ: CWG 2022: WEIGHTLIFTER SANKET SARGAR GIVES INDIA FIRST COMPETITION MEDAL, NETIZENS TRIUMPHANT

Table Tennis

Men's team quarterfinal: 2 pm

Women's team semi-finals: 11.30 pm

Lawn Bowl

Women's singles: Tania Choudhary (10.30 pm)

Men's pairs: India vs England (4 pm)

(With inputs from PTI)