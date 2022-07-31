Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CWG 2022: Check out the schedule for India in action on Day 3

    India secured three medals on Day 2 of the Commonwealth Games 2022. Meanwhile, here's what they are up to on Day 3.

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: Check out the schedule for India in action on Day 3
    Team Newsable
    Birmingham, First Published Jul 31, 2022, 4:00 AM IST

    India has had its moment in the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG) being held in Birmingham, which happens to be the 22nd edition of the Games. On Day 2 (Saturday), India managed to secure three medals for itself, with all of them coming in the weightlifting sport. While Gururaja Poojary won the bronze in the 61kg category, Sanket Sargar bagged the silver in the 55kg category. To make things sweeter, Tokyo Olympics silver-medalist and CWG defending gold-medalist Mirabai Chanu retainer her colour in the 49kg category. While India is rejoicing in the successes so far, it has a lot to look forward to on Day 3 (Sunday), and here is the schedule for it.

    Swimming
    Men's 200m Butterfly Heat 3: Sajan Prakash (3.07 pm)
    Men's 50m Backstroke Heat 6: Srihari Natraj (3.31 pm)

    ALSO READ: CWG 2022 - MIRABAI CHANU GIVES INDIA 1ST GOLD IN THE COMPETITION; FANS EXUBERATE

    Gymnastics
    Men's All-Around final: Yogeshwar Singh (1.30 pm)

    Badminton
    Mixed team quarterfinals: 10 pm onwards

    ALSO READ: CWG 2022 - Social media applauds weightlifter Gururaj Poojary for winning bronze

    Women's T20 Cricket
    India vs Pakistan (3.30 pm)

    Boxing
    48-50kg (light flyweight) pre-quarters: Nikhat Zareen (4.45 pm)
    60-63.5 kg (light welterweight) pre-quarters: Shiva Thapa (5.15 pm)
    71-75kg (middleweight) pre-quarters: Sumit (12.15 am on Monday)
    Over 92kg (super heavyweight) pre-quarters: Sagar (1 am on Monday)

    ALSO READ: CWG 2022 - Indian shuttlers led by Lakshya Sen steamroll Sri Lanka to enter knockouts

    Hockey (Men)
    India vs Ghana: 8.30 pm

    Cycling
    Men's Sprint qualifying: Esow Alben, Ronaldo Laitonjam, David Beckham (2.32 pm onwards)
    Men's 15km scratch race qualifying: Venkappa Kengalagutti, Dinesh Kumar (4.20 pm onwards)
    Women's 500m time trail finals: Triyasha Paul, Mayuri Late (9.02 pm)

    ALSO READ: CWG 2022 - MANIKA BATRA-LED INDIAN PADDLERS SWEEP ASIDE GHANA 3-0, ENTER QUARTERFINAL

    Weightlifting
    Men's 67kg final: Jeremy Lalrinnunga (2 pm)
    Women's 59kg final: Popy Hazarika (6.30 pm)
    Men's 73kg final: Achinta Sheuli (11 pm)

    Squash
    Women's singles pre-quarters Joshna Chinappa (6 pm onwards)
    Men's singles pre-quarters: Saurav Ghosal (6.45 pm)

    ALSO READ: CWG 2022: WEIGHTLIFTER SANKET SARGAR GIVES INDIA FIRST COMPETITION MEDAL, NETIZENS TRIUMPHANT

    Table Tennis
    Men's team quarterfinal: 2 pm
    Women's team semi-finals: 11.30 pm

    Lawn Bowl
    Women's singles: Tania Choudhary (10.30 pm)
    Men's pairs: India vs England (4 pm)

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jul 31, 2022, 4:00 AM IST
    IND vs ZIM 2022: No Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma; Shikhar Dhawan to lead; Deepak Chahar returns

    IND vs WI 2022, 1st T20I: 'The ultimate goal is to win ICC T20 World Cup' - Dinesh Karthik

    IND vs WI 2022; 1st T20I: 'Pretty aware of my roles and responsibilities' - Arshdeep Singh

    IND vs WI 2022, 1st T20I: Rohit and co's all-round show helps India go up 1-0; Twitter pleased

    CWG 2022, INDW vs AUSW: Renuka Singh's spell in vain; Australia pulls off 3-wicket win

    Astrology Daily Horoscope for July 31, 2022

    Daily Horoscope for July 31, 2022: Luck is on Leo's side, Scorpio may see betrayal

    CWG 2022: Mirabai Chanu gives India 1st gold in the competition; fans exuberate

    IND vs ZIM 2022: No Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma; Shikhar Dhawan to lead; Deepak Chahar returns

    Sexy and Hot photos: Bhojpuri actor Namrata Malla slays in blue bra and denim shorts

    CWG 2022: Social media applauds weightlifter Gururaj Poojary for winning bronze

