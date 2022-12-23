BAN vs IND 2022-23, 2nd Test: 'Visualised my 1st Test wicket more than 1,000 times' - Jaydev Unadkat

BAN vs IND 2022-23: India is giving a hard time to Bangladesh in the final Dhaka Test. While Jaydev Unadkat bagged his maiden Test wicket in this tie, he manifested and visualised it over 1,000 times.

He had manifested that moment by visualising it over 1,000 times. When it finally happened after 12 long years of wait, pacer Jaydev Unadkat was both relieved and delighted after Zakir Hasan became his maiden Test wicket. Unadkat, who made his Test debut against South Africa at Centurion on December 16, 2010, was named in the playing XI in the second Test against Bangladesh at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Thursday. On his Test debut, which happened a dozen winters back, Unadkat had gone for more than 100 runs in 26 wicketless overs, with Hashim Amla and AB de Villiers scoring hundreds and Jacques Kallis hitting a double century.

"I did manifest it, I visualised it more than 1,000 times, and there was a moment when I missed playing with the red ball. I went blank when I took that wicket. I had visualised this moment maybe 1,000 times between when I played the first Test and now," Unadkat told bcci.tv.

"I didn't get a wicket back then, and that was the talk every time people talked about me getting an opportunity again for the Indian team," added Unadkat. He ended the first innings with the figures of 2/50 as India bowled out Bangladesh for 227 on the opening day.

Between the two matches, Unadkat missed more than a century of Tests (118), the second-highest in world cricket. Only England's Gareth Batty (142) has missed more matches between two games in the history of Test cricket. "Honestly, it wasn't just about getting that Test recall, but also about getting to play the Ranji Trophy season again. All these years, I have developed my skills with the red ball. So that I get that confidence whenever I'm on the field," he concluded.

