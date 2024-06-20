Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bangladesh, NZ and England to tour India for 2024-25 home season; full schedule announced by BCCI here

    The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced the fixtures for Team India's eagerly awaited international home season for 2024-25.

    Bangladesh NZ and England to tour India for 2024-25 home season; full schedule announced by BCCI here snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jun 20, 2024, 5:39 PM IST

    The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced the fixtures for Team India's eagerly awaited international home season for 2024-25. The schedule, packed with a variety of high-stakes matches, is set to begin in September and extend into the New Year, promising an exhilarating season for cricket fans.

    The season will commence with a two-match IDFC First Bank Test series against Bangladesh. Chennai will host the opening Test starting on September 19, while the second Test will take place in Kanpur from September 27. Following the Tests, the action will shift to the shortest format of the game with a three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, scheduled to be held in Dharamshala, Delhi, and Hyderabad.

    In October, New Zealand will tour India for a compelling three-match Test series. The first Test will begin on October 16 in Bengaluru, followed by the second Test in Pune, and the series will conclude with the third Test in Mumbai.

    As the calendar turns to 2025, cricket enthusiasts can look forward to an exciting white-ball contest when England visits India. The tour will feature five T20Is and three ODIs, setting the stage for some thrilling cricketing action.

    The detailed schedule for Team India’s 2024-25 international home season is as follows:

    Bangladesh's Tour of India

    S. No.

    Date (From)

    Date (To)

    Time

    Match

    Venue

    1

    Thu

    19-Sep-24

    Mon

    23-Sep-24

    9:30 AM

    1st Test

    Chennai

    2

    Fri

    27-Sep-24

    Tue

    01-Oct-24

    9:30 AM

    2nd Test

    Kanpur

    3

    Sun

    06-Oct-24

    -

    -

    7:00 PM

    1st T20I

    Dharamsala

    4

    Wed

    09-Oct-24

    -

    -

    7:00 PM

    2nd T20I

    Delhi

    5

    Sat

    12-Oct-24

    -

    -

    7:00 PM

    3rd T20I

    Hyderabad

     

    New Zealand's Tour of India

    S. No.

    Date (From)

    Date (To)

    Time

    Match

    Venue

    1

    Wed

    16-Oct-24

    Sun

    20-Oct-24

    9:30 AM

    1st Test

    Bengaluru

    2

    Thu

    24-Oct-24

    Mon

    28-Oct-24

    9:30 AM

    2nd Test

    Pune

    3

    Fri

    01-Nov-24

    Tue

    05-Nov-24

    9:30 AM

    3rd Test

    Mumbai

     

     

    England's Tour of India

    S. No.

    Date (From)

    Date (To)

    Time

    Match

    Venue

    1

    Wed

    22-Jan-25

    -

    -

    7:00 PM

    1st T20I

    Chennai

    2

    Sat

    25-Jan-25

    -

    -

    7:00 PM

    2nd T20I

    Kolkata

    3

    Tue

    28-Jan-25

    -

    -

    7:00 PM

    3rd T20I

    Rajkot

    4

    Fri

    31-Jan-25

    -

    -

    7:00 PM

    4th T20I

    Pune

    5

    Sun

    02-Feb-25

    -

    -

    7:00 PM

    5th T20I

    Mumbai

    6

    Thu

    06-Feb-25

    -

    -

    1:30 PM

    1st ODI

    Nagpur

    7

    Sun

    09-Feb-25

    -

    -

    1:30 PM

    2nd ODI

    Cuttack

    8

    Wed

    12-Feb-25

    -

    -

    1:30 PM

    3rd ODI

    Ahmedabad

    This announcement by the BCCI sets the stage for an action-packed season, with Team India set to host some of the strongest cricketing nations in a series of matches across different formats. Fans are eagerly awaiting the start of this thrilling cricketing extravaganza.

    Last Updated Jun 20, 2024, 5:39 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    T20 WC 2024: Afghanistan players praise Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma ahead of clash against India (WATCH) osf

    T20 WC 2024: Afghanistan players praise Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma ahead of clash against India (WATCH)

    cricket 'Generations will remember for years to come' - Ambati Rayudu on Virat Kohli performance ahead of the Super 8s osf

    'Generations will remember for years to come' - Ambati Rayudu on Virat Kohli performance ahead of the Super 8s

    West Indies' Brandon King injured: Rovman Powell confirms potential T20 World Cup 2024 exit for the opener osf

    West Indies' Brandon King injured: Rovman Powell confirms potential T20 World Cup 2024 exit for the opener

    Kane Williamson addresses retirement rumorus: Confirms commitment to New Zealand cricket osf

    Kane Williamson addresses retirement rumours: Confirms commitment to New Zealand cricket

    T20 WC 2024: Ex-Pak star rants over '17 officials, 60 hotel rooms' after exit, questions US 'holiday' (WATCH) snt

    T20 WC 2024: Ex-Pak star rants over '17 officials, 60 hotel rooms' after exit, questions US 'holiday' (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: CPI(M) finally has an answer about why LDF lost Lok Sabha Election 2024 MV Govindan response anr

    Kerala: CPI(M) finally has an answer about why LDF lost Lok Sabha Election 2024

    US to announce new H-1B, L-1 visa regulations on July 8: What it means for Indian professionals AJR

    US to announce new H-1B, L-1 visa regulations on July 8: What it means for Indian professionals

    Goncalo Ramos turns 23: Top 10 quotes by the Portuguese Football star osf

    Goncalo Ramos turns 23: Top 10 quotes by the Portuguese Football star

    Actor Darshan and 3 other accused sent to police custody in Renukaswamy murder case vkp

    BREAKING: Actor Darshan and 3 other accused sent to police custody in Renukaswamy murder case

    GOOD news for WhatsApp users! You wills soon be able to transfer chat to new phone without backup for FREE gcw

    GOOD news for WhatsApp users! You wills soon be able to transfer chat to new phone without backup for FREE

    Recent Videos

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon