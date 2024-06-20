Bangladesh, NZ and England to tour India for 2024-25 home season; full schedule announced by BCCI here

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced the fixtures for Team India's eagerly awaited international home season for 2024-25.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced the fixtures for Team India's eagerly awaited international home season for 2024-25. The schedule, packed with a variety of high-stakes matches, is set to begin in September and extend into the New Year, promising an exhilarating season for cricket fans.

The season will commence with a two-match IDFC First Bank Test series against Bangladesh. Chennai will host the opening Test starting on September 19, while the second Test will take place in Kanpur from September 27. Following the Tests, the action will shift to the shortest format of the game with a three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, scheduled to be held in Dharamshala, Delhi, and Hyderabad.

In October, New Zealand will tour India for a compelling three-match Test series. The first Test will begin on October 16 in Bengaluru, followed by the second Test in Pune, and the series will conclude with the third Test in Mumbai.

As the calendar turns to 2025, cricket enthusiasts can look forward to an exciting white-ball contest when England visits India. The tour will feature five T20Is and three ODIs, setting the stage for some thrilling cricketing action.

The detailed schedule for Team India’s 2024-25 international home season is as follows:

Bangladesh's Tour of India S. No. Date (From) Date (To) Time Match Venue 1 Thu 19-Sep-24 Mon 23-Sep-24 9:30 AM 1st Test Chennai 2 Fri 27-Sep-24 Tue 01-Oct-24 9:30 AM 2nd Test Kanpur 3 Sun 06-Oct-24 - - 7:00 PM 1st T20I Dharamsala 4 Wed 09-Oct-24 - - 7:00 PM 2nd T20I Delhi 5 Sat 12-Oct-24 - - 7:00 PM 3rd T20I Hyderabad

New Zealand's Tour of India S. No. Date (From) Date (To) Time Match Venue 1 Wed 16-Oct-24 Sun 20-Oct-24 9:30 AM 1st Test Bengaluru 2 Thu 24-Oct-24 Mon 28-Oct-24 9:30 AM 2nd Test Pune 3 Fri 01-Nov-24 Tue 05-Nov-24 9:30 AM 3rd Test Mumbai

England's Tour of India S. No. Date (From) Date (To) Time Match Venue 1 Wed 22-Jan-25 - - 7:00 PM 1st T20I Chennai 2 Sat 25-Jan-25 - - 7:00 PM 2nd T20I Kolkata 3 Tue 28-Jan-25 - - 7:00 PM 3rd T20I Rajkot 4 Fri 31-Jan-25 - - 7:00 PM 4th T20I Pune 5 Sun 02-Feb-25 - - 7:00 PM 5th T20I Mumbai 6 Thu 06-Feb-25 - - 1:30 PM 1st ODI Nagpur 7 Sun 09-Feb-25 - - 1:30 PM 2nd ODI Cuttack 8 Wed 12-Feb-25 - - 1:30 PM 3rd ODI Ahmedabad

This announcement by the BCCI sets the stage for an action-packed season, with Team India set to host some of the strongest cricketing nations in a series of matches across different formats. Fans are eagerly awaiting the start of this thrilling cricketing extravaganza.

Latest Videos