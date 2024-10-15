Bangladesh head coach Hathurusinghe suspended on disciplinary grounds, Phil Simmons named interim coach

Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusinghe has been suspended by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on disciplinary grounds for 48 hours. Following this period, he is set to be "terminated immediately" and has received a show-cause notice from the board. Phil Simmons will assume the role of interim head coach until the 2025 Champions Trophy.

"Hathurusinghe has two counts of misconduct," BCB president Faruque Ahmed said. "First is about an assault on a player. Secondly, he took too many leaves, more than what was in his contract."

Hathurusinghe, who returned to Bangladesh for a second stint as head coach in February last year, had faced scrutiny from the beginning. His appointment drew mixed reactions, particularly from former Bangladesh captains, including current BCB president Faruque Ahmed, who openly questioned the decision to bring him back.

Despite some high points, such as Bangladesh's historic 2-0 Test series win against Pakistan earlier this year—their first-ever Test series win in Pakistan and first overseas Test series victory in 15 years—Hathurusinghe's tenure has been marked by inconsistent performances. Bangladesh struggled in both the 2023 ODI World Cup and this year's T20 World Cup, failing to make a significant impact.

The team's recent tour of India added to the concerns, with Bangladesh losing 2-0 in the Test series and suffering a 3-0 defeat in the T20Is, including a record loss in the final T20 match.

Phil Simmons, a seasoned coach with a strong track record, will now take charge in an interim capacity. With the 2025 Champions Trophy on the horizon, the BCB will hope Simmons can steer the team toward stability and success in upcoming international fixtures.

Latest Videos