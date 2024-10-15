Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bangladesh head coach Hathurusinghe suspended on disciplinary grounds, Phil Simmons named interim coach

    The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Tuesday suspended head coach Chandika Hathurusinghe on disciplinary grounds.

    Bangladesh head coach Hathurusinghe suspended on disciplinary grounds, Phil Simmons named interim coach snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 15, 2024, 3:56 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 15, 2024, 4:55 PM IST

    Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusinghe has been suspended by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on disciplinary grounds for 48 hours. Following this period, he is set to be "terminated immediately" and has received a show-cause notice from the board. Phil Simmons will assume the role of interim head coach until the 2025 Champions Trophy.

    "Hathurusinghe has two counts of misconduct," BCB president Faruque Ahmed said. "First is about an assault on a player. Secondly, he took too many leaves, more than what was in his contract."

    Hathurusinghe, who returned to Bangladesh for a second stint as head coach in February last year, had faced scrutiny from the beginning. His appointment drew mixed reactions, particularly from former Bangladesh captains, including current BCB president Faruque Ahmed, who openly questioned the decision to bring him back.

    Despite some high points, such as Bangladesh's historic 2-0 Test series win against Pakistan earlier this year—their first-ever Test series win in Pakistan and first overseas Test series victory in 15 years—Hathurusinghe's tenure has been marked by inconsistent performances. Bangladesh struggled in both the 2023 ODI World Cup and this year's T20 World Cup, failing to make a significant impact.

    The team's recent tour of India added to the concerns, with Bangladesh losing 2-0 in the Test series and suffering a 3-0 defeat in the T20Is, including a record loss in the final T20 match.

    Phil Simmons, a seasoned coach with a strong track record, will now take charge in an interim capacity. With the 2025 Champions Trophy on the horizon, the BCB will hope Simmons can steer the team toward stability and success in upcoming international fixtures.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test: Babar Azam trolled on birthday as Kamran Ghulam slams century on debut; memes explode snt

    PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test: Babar Azam trolled on birthday as Kamran Ghulam slams century on debut; memes explode

    cricket Krishnagiri Stadium to Host CK Nayudu Trophy Matches scr

    Krishnagiri Stadium to Host CK Nayudu Trophy

    cricket Sanju Samson Joins Kerala Ranji Trophy Squad After Bangladesh Century scr

    Sanju Samson joins Kerala Ranji Camp

    cricket India vs New Zealand 1st Test: Rain Threatens Bengaluru Match scr

    India vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Rain threat looms in Bengaluru

    India knocked out of Women's T20 World Cup 2024 following New Zealand's 54-run win over Pakistan snt

    India knocked out of Women's T20 World Cup 2024 following New Zealand's 54-run win over Pakistan

    Recent Stories

    Bigg Boss 18: Rajat gets into dramatic dispute with co-contestant says, 'Ungli tod dunga..' NTI

    Bigg Boss 18: Rajat gets into dramatic dispute with Vivian Dsena says, 'Ungli tod dunga..'

    PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test: Babar Azam trolled on birthday as Kamran Ghulam slams century on debut; memes explode snt

    PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test: Babar Azam trolled on birthday as Kamran Ghulam slams century on debut; memes explode

    Jeera ginger tea: 5 amazing health benefits dmn

    Jeera ginger tea: 5 amazing health benefits

    Tips and tricks for smooth and silky hair vkp

    Tips and tricks for smooth, silky hair

    Can Dengue fever be cured with Goat milk Read this vkp

    Can Dengue fever be cured with Goat milk? Read this

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon