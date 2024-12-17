AUS vs IND, Gabba Test: Akash Deep shines with Virat Kohli's gifted bat; WATCH 'King's' priceless reaction

Akash Deep’s heroics on Day 4 of the third Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test at the Gabba, Brisbane, came with a special touch of inspiration — a bat gifted to him by none other than Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli.

Akash Deep’s heroics on Day 4 of the third Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test at the Gabba, Brisbane, came with a special touch of inspiration — a bat gifted to him by none other than Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli. The young pacer’s gritty knock of an unbeaten 27, which helped India avoid the follow-on, has now captured hearts, especially with Kohli’s priceless reaction going viral.

The story behind the bat is as heartwarming as Akash Deep’s crucial performance. During India’s Test series against Bangladesh, Kohli surprised Akash Deep by gifting him a brand-new bat in their Chennai hotel room.

“Bat chaiye kya tujhe?” (Do you need a bat?) Kohli had casually asked. Overwhelmed, Akash Deep eagerly accepted the bat, and what followed was a special moment. The young cricketer requested an autograph on the bat and declared he would never use it in a game, calling it a treasured souvenir.

“I will never play with that bat. It’s a huge gift from Virat bhaiya,” Akash Deep had shared in an earlier interview. However, it seems the gifted bat carried more magic than Akash Deep expected, as it played a central role in India’s fightback in the Gabba Test.

Trailing Australia’s first-innings total of 445, India found themselves in deep trouble at 213 for nine. Enter Akash Deep and Jasprit Bumrah, who stitched together a remarkable last-wicket stand of 39 runs. Akash Deep led the charge with his aggressive yet calculated batting, striking a six and an edged boundary off Pat Cummins to help India avoid the follow-on. The Indian camp erupted with joy as the partnership frustrated Australia, already hampered by Josh Hazlewood’s calf injury.

Virat Kohli’s reaction to Akash Deep’s heroics has since gone viral, with fans celebrating the bond between the two players. Kohli, known for nurturing young talent, was seen smiling and applauding as Akash Deep showcased his resolve on the big stage.

At stumps, India reached 252 for nine, still trailing by 193 runs but significantly reducing Australia’s chances of enforcing a follow-on and winning the game. Akash Deep remained unbeaten on 27, while Bumrah provided solid support with 10*.

The 27-year-old pacer from Sasaram, Bihar, continues to impress in his early Test career. After making his debut against England in Ranchi, where he picked up three wickets, Akash Deep has grown in confidence, and this innings reflects his determination under pressure.

As the Test match heads into its final stages, Australia now faces an uphill battle with limited time to bowl India out in the second innings. For Akash Deep, the knock with Kohli’s gifted bat is not just a personal milestone but a testament to his growing stature in the Indian team.

