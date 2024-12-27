AUS vs IND, Boxing Day Test: Australia in command on Day 2 after Jaiswal run-out sparks batting collapse

India struggles at 164/5, trailing Australia by 310 runs, after Yashasvi Jaiswal's run-out sparks a collapse, with Steve Smith's 34th Test century earlier in the day.

AUS vs IND, Boxing Day Test: Australia in command on Day 2 after Jaiswal run-out sparks batting collapse dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Dec 27, 2024, 2:50 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 27, 2024, 2:50 PM IST

Melbourne: The second day of the fourth Test between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground saw the hosts tighten their grip on the match. India's batting woes continued as they lost wickets at regular intervals, ending the day at 164/5 in response to Australia's first innings total of 474.

Also Read: AUS vs IND, Boxing Day Test: Is it time for Rohit Sharma to retire? Skipper's poor form ignites debate

Yashasvi Jaiswal's run-out for 82 sparked a collapse that saw India lose three wickets in the space of four overs. Jaiswal's dismissal was a result of a mix-up with Virat Kohli, who was batting on 36 at the time. The run-out seemed to break Kohli's concentration, and he soon fell to Scott Boland for 36.

Kohli and Jaiswal had added 102 runs for the third wicket, providing some stability to the Indian innings. Jaiswal was impressive, scoring 82 runs off 118 balls, including 10 boundaries.

At one point, India was 153 for 2 and head coach Gautam Gambhir sending a night watchman (Akash Deep) turned out to be another poor decision as another three wickets fell within four overs.

India still trail Australia by 310 runs and need another 111 runs to avoid the follow-on. With the Australian bowlers in top form, India's batsmen will need to produce a special effort to get back into the game.

Australia's bowlers were once again on top, with Pat Cummins, Scott Boland, and Mitchell Starc sharing the wickets. Cummins was impressive, picking up two wickets and conceding just 34 runs in his 13 overs.

Earlier in the day, India's bowlers struggled to make an impact as Australia added 163 runs to their overnight total. Steve Smith, who resumed on 68, went on to score his 34th Test century, eventually falling to Jasprit Bumrah for 121. Bumrah was the pick of the Indian bowlers, finishing with figures of 4/99.

India's plan to play two spinners (Ravindra Jadeja (3/78 in 22 overs), Washington Sundar (1/49 in 15 overs) never really paid off.

Steve Smith's century was the highlight of the day, as he reached the milestone with a push drive through the vacant cover region. Smith's innings was a testament to his class and experience, as he navigated the Indian bowling attack with ease.

The day ended with India struggling to stay in the game, and Australia firmly in control. The hosts will look to continue their dominance on day three, while India will need to put on an extra special performance to have a chance in the match.

Also Read: AUS vs IND, Boxing Day Test: Virat Kohli gives fiery 'death stare' to booing fans after MCG dismissal (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

AUS vs IND, Boxing Day Test: Virat Kohli gives fiery 'death stare' to booing fans after MCG dismissal (WATCH) vkp

AUS vs IND, Boxing Day Test: Virat Kohli gives fiery 'death stare' to booing fans after MCG dismissal (WATCH)

AUS vs IND, Boxing Day Test: Should Rohit Sharma retire? Skipper's continued poor form fuels debate snt

AUS vs IND, Boxing Day Test: Is it time for Rohit Sharma to retire? Skipper's poor form ignites debate

AUS vs IND, Boxing Day Test: Virat Kohli fined 20% match fee, handed 1 demerit point for Sam Konstas incident snt

AUS vs IND, Boxing Day Test: Virat Kohli fined 20% match fee, handed 1 demerit point for Sam Konstas incident

AUS vs IND, Boxing Day Test: MCG sets record with 87,242 fans on Day 1, highest attendance in 5 years snt

AUS vs IND, Boxing Day Test: MCG sets record with 87,242 fans on Day 1, highest attendance in 5 years

AUS vs IND, Boxing Day Test: MCG pays tribute to Shane Warne with 'Test cap 350' honour; WATCH viral video snt

AUS vs IND, Boxing Day Test: MCG pays tribute to Shane Warne with 'Test cap 350' honour; WATCH viral video

Recent Stories

"No idea": Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim makes shocking admission after defeat against Wolves dmn

"No idea": Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim makes shocking admission after defeat against Wolves

Dua Lipa gets engaged to Callum Turner? Singer's Instagram post sparks rumour ATG

Dua Lipa gets engaged to Callum Turner? Singer's Instagram post sparks rumour

Ajanta Pharma to JSW: 10 Top Gaining Stocks on December 27 RBA

Ajanta Pharma to JSW: 10 Top Gaining Stocks on December 27

Shown black flags, Manmohan Singh still asked JNU to be lenient with protesters; Umar Khalid's post goes viral shk

Shown black flags, Manmohan Singh still asked JNU to be lenient with protesters; Umar Khalid's post goes viral

PHOTOS Dhanashree Verma looks stunning in RED gown RBA

PHOTOS: Dhanashree Verma looks stunning in RED gown

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon