AUS vs IND, Boxing Day Test: Australia in command on Day 2 after Jaiswal run-out sparks batting collapse

India struggles at 164/5, trailing Australia by 310 runs, after Yashasvi Jaiswal's run-out sparks a collapse, with Steve Smith's 34th Test century earlier in the day.

Melbourne: The second day of the fourth Test between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground saw the hosts tighten their grip on the match. India's batting woes continued as they lost wickets at regular intervals, ending the day at 164/5 in response to Australia's first innings total of 474.

Also Read: AUS vs IND, Boxing Day Test: Is it time for Rohit Sharma to retire? Skipper's poor form ignites debate

Yashasvi Jaiswal's run-out for 82 sparked a collapse that saw India lose three wickets in the space of four overs. Jaiswal's dismissal was a result of a mix-up with Virat Kohli, who was batting on 36 at the time. The run-out seemed to break Kohli's concentration, and he soon fell to Scott Boland for 36.

Kohli and Jaiswal had added 102 runs for the third wicket, providing some stability to the Indian innings. Jaiswal was impressive, scoring 82 runs off 118 balls, including 10 boundaries.

At one point, India was 153 for 2 and head coach Gautam Gambhir sending a night watchman (Akash Deep) turned out to be another poor decision as another three wickets fell within four overs.

India still trail Australia by 310 runs and need another 111 runs to avoid the follow-on. With the Australian bowlers in top form, India's batsmen will need to produce a special effort to get back into the game.

Australia's bowlers were once again on top, with Pat Cummins, Scott Boland, and Mitchell Starc sharing the wickets. Cummins was impressive, picking up two wickets and conceding just 34 runs in his 13 overs.

Earlier in the day, India's bowlers struggled to make an impact as Australia added 163 runs to their overnight total. Steve Smith, who resumed on 68, went on to score his 34th Test century, eventually falling to Jasprit Bumrah for 121. Bumrah was the pick of the Indian bowlers, finishing with figures of 4/99.

India's plan to play two spinners (Ravindra Jadeja (3/78 in 22 overs), Washington Sundar (1/49 in 15 overs) never really paid off.

Steve Smith's century was the highlight of the day, as he reached the milestone with a push drive through the vacant cover region. Smith's innings was a testament to his class and experience, as he navigated the Indian bowling attack with ease.

The day ended with India struggling to stay in the game, and Australia firmly in control. The hosts will look to continue their dominance on day three, while India will need to put on an extra special performance to have a chance in the match.

Also Read: AUS vs IND, Boxing Day Test: Virat Kohli gives fiery 'death stare' to booing fans after MCG dismissal (WATCH)

Latest Videos