AUS vs IND, Adelaide Test: India faces early setback on Day 1 of pink-ball clash as Mitchell Starc shines

India stumbled to 82 for 4 at tea on the opening day of the second pink-ball Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia in Adelaide on Friday. The day saw a mix of intense cricket action and solemn tributes as Australian players donned black armbands to honour the memories of late cricketers Phillip Hughes and Ian Redpath.

Opting to bat first, India's innings started on a disastrous note with Yashasvi Jaiswal falling for a golden duck on the very first ball of the match. His opening partner KL Rahul offered some resistance, scoring 37, but India's top order faltered. Star batter Virat Kohli, fresh off a century in the first Test, was dismissed for just 7 runs, while Shubman Gill contributed 31 before falling to Scott Boland just before lunch.

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc emerged as the wrecker-in-chief, dismantling India’s batting lineup with figures of 3 for 31. At the tea break, Rishabh Pant (4*) and captain Rohit Sharma (1*) were tasked with rebuilding India's innings after a mini-collapse.

India made notable changes to their lineup, with captain Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Ravichandran Ashwin returning to the playing XI, replacing Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, and Washington Sundar.

Australian players wear black armbands in memory of Hughes and Redpath

Meanwhile, the cricketing fraternity remembered Australian cricketers Phillip Hughes and Ian Redpath. Hughes tragically passed away in 2014 after being struck by a short ball during a Sheffield Shield match. Friday marked the 10th anniversary of his death, and Cricket Australia commemorated the occasion by screening a documentary on his life at the Adelaide Oval before the match. Redpath, who passed away on December 1 at the age of 83, was also honored. The former Australian opener represented his country in 66 Tests and five ODIs between 1964 and 1976.

The day’s proceedings highlighted the blend of fierce competition and shared reverence for the game’s history, making it a poignant start to the Test.

Brief Scores:

India 82/4 in 23 overs (KL Rahul 37, Shubman Gill 31; Mitchell Starc 3/31).

