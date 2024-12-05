AUS vs IND, Adelaide Test: Rohit Sharma confirm changes in batting order, speaks about KL Rahul

India captain Rohit Sharma to bat in middle order, KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal to continue as openers in second Test against Australia in Adelaide.

Ahead on the second Test match against Australia starting in Adelaide on Thursday, Indian captain Rohit Sharma has announced that he will bat in the middle order. This decision comes after KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal's successful opening partnership in the first Test in Perth.

Rohit confirmed that Rahul and Jaiswal will continue to open the batting for India in the pink-ball Test. This decision is a testament to the success of the new opening pair, who had a crucial 201-run partnership in the second innings at the Optus Stadium.

Rohit's has an impressive record as an opening batsman since his elevation to the top of the order in 2019. He has opened in 42 Tests, scoring close to 3000 runs at an average of 44 with 9 hundreds.

Rohit revealed that he was thrilled to watch Rahul and Jaiswal dominate the Australian attack in Perth. He felt that there was no need to change the successful opening pair, and that Rahul deserved to continue batting at the top of the order.

"I was at home with my newborn in my arms, and I was watching how KL batted. It was brilliant to watch. I felt that there's no need to change that now. Maybe in the future, things will be different. I don't know," Rohit said.

Rohit's decision to bat in the middle order is a testament to his team-first approach. He acknowledged that it was a tough decision personally, but felt that it made sense for the team.

"It was actually pretty simple for me. Personally, not easy. But for the team, it made a lot of sense," he added.

