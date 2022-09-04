Asia Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: Rizwan's 71 ensures 5-wicket win for Pakistan, netizens react

On Sunday, it was yet another thriller between India and Pakistan in the Super 4 of the 2022 Asia Cup in Dubai. The Pakistanis got the job done by five wickets, while the netizens were all-praise for Mohammad Rizwan.

Regarding arch-rivals India and Pakistan on cricketing terms nowadays, it is no short of a thriller. It was precisely the case again on Sunday, while the latter clinched a five-wicket win during the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Stadium, with a ball to spare. While former skipper and top-order batter Virat Kohli scored an impressive 60 to propel India to a competitive total of 181/7, wicketkeeper-opener Mohammad Rizwan hammered 71 to allow Pakistan to get the job done to edge a step closer to the final. Meanwhile, the netizens were impressed by the game's thrill.

Winning the toss, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam invited India to bat first, while Indian captain Rohit Sharma made three changes to the playing XI, one being a forced one. Openers KL Rahul (28) and Rohit (28) contributed to a 54-run stand before the latter fell to pacer Haris Rauf in the sixth over of the Powerplay (PP).

Eventually, India was down to 91/3 by the tenth before Kohli and Rishabh Pant (14) added 35 for the fourth wicket, while Shadab broke the stand in the 14th in the form of the latter's wicket. As Hardik Pandya (0) fell to pacer Mohammad Hasnain in the subsequent over, five runs later, a 37-run partnership ensued between Kohli and Deepak Hooda (16) before pacer Naseem Shah sent the latter packing in the 19th.

While Kohli scored his 32nd T20I half-century, India could eventually manage 181/7, whereas, for Pakistan, Shadab grabbed a couple, with orthodox spinner Mohammad Nawaz being economical. In reply, Pakistan lost Azam (14) early, with just 22 runs on the board, as leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi dismissed him in the fourth.

However, Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman (15) added 39 for the second wicket before the latter fell to leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in the ninth. Regardless, Pakistan hardly panicked, as Rizwan and Mohammad Nawaz (42) contributed to a 73-run partnership for the 16th, as the former slammed his 15th T20I 50, while seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed the latter in the 16th.

With Rizwan departing to pacer Pandya in the ensuing over, nine runs later, a 33-run stand took place between Khushdil Shah (14*) and Asif Ali (16), while Arshdeep Singh put down a sitter for Ali in the 18th. Eventually, he was dismissed by pacer Arshdeep in the final over. With a couple needed off the last two balls, Iftikhar Ahmed (2) hit the winning run, as Pakistan went home by five wickets. It was an all-round bowling performance for India, with Bishnoi being decently economical.

Brief scores: IND 181/7 (Kohli- 60; Shadab- 2/31) lost to PAK 182/5 in 19.5 overs (Rizwan- 71, Nawaz- 42; Bishnoi- 1/26) by five wickets.