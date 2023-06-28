Ashes 2023: Nathan Lyon reaches historic milestone with 100th consecutive Test appearance for Australia

Nathan Lyon, the Australian spinner, made history in the second Ashes Test by playing his 100th consecutive Test match for the national team. This remarkable achievement highlights Lyon's consistency and longevity in international cricket.

Australia's spinner, Nathan Lyon, achieved a remarkable feat on Wednesday by playing his 100th consecutive Test match for the national team. Lyon's longevity and consistency in the longest format of the game have made him an indispensable member of the squad, irrespective of the venue or opposition. This unprecedented milestone places him among the select few players to have achieved such a record, with former England captain Alastair Cook leading the list for consecutive Test appearances.

Speaking ahead of the match, Lyon expressed his enjoyment of bowling at Lord's, leveraging the slope to the advantage of the bowlers. However, he acknowledged the unique challenges presented by the conditions and expressed his willingness to contribute in tough situations. Australian captain Pat Cummins praised Lyon for his durability, fitness, and form, emphasising his value to the team across various playing conditions.

Lyon's remarkable statistics speak for themselves, with 495 wickets taken in 121 Test matches at an average of 30.99. His best bowling figures include 8/50 in an innings and 13/154 in a match. Lyon's consistent contribution has ensured his place in the Australian Test team for an impressive run of 99 matches without being dropped.

Also Read: Ashes 2023: Josh Tongue selected to replace Moeen Ali for second Ashes Test

England, on the other hand, will be without their experienced all-rounder Moeen Ali due to a finger injury sustained at Edgbaston. With England opting for four seamers, Cummins expressed gratitude for having Lyon as a valuable asset in Australia's playing XI.

As the second Test match of the Ashes series unfolds at Lord's, Australia aims to extend their lead to 2-0, while England seeks to level the scorecard in this historic encounter.

Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: Date, time, venue, tickets, where to watch and more