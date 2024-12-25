India vs Australia : All you need to know for the Boxing day test

Australia has announced its playing XI for the Boxing Day Test against India. With Josh Hazlewood injured, Scott Boland has been included. Seventeen-year-old opener Sam Konstas has been drafted into the squad, replacing Nathan McSweeney. Konstas is set to become Australia’s youngest Test cricketer, breaking Pat Cummins’ record from 2011.

Match Details

Teams : Australia vs India

: Australia vs India Event : Fourth NRMA Insurance Test Match

: Fourth NRMA Insurance Test Match Date : December 26-30, 2024, first ball at 5:00 AM IST

: December 26-30, 2024, first ball at 5:00 AM IST Venue : Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne, Victoria

: Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne, Victoria Where to Watch : Hotstar, Star Sports Network, Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports, Channel 7, and 7Plus

: Hotstar, Star Sports Network, Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports, Channel 7, and 7Plus Player of the Match : Johnny Mullagh Trophy to be awarded

: Johnny Mullagh Trophy to be awarded Umpires: Joel Wilson, Michael Gough (on-field), Sharfuddoula Saikat (third umpire), Shaun Craig (fourth umpire), Andy Pycroft (referee)

Squads

Australia: Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah (final XI subject to changes)

MCG Details

Seating Capacity: 100,000

Match Sessions (IST)

First Session : 5:00 AM – 7:00 AM

: 5:00 AM – 7:00 AM Second Session : 7:40 AM – 9:40 AM

: 7:40 AM – 9:40 AM Third Session: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

(An additional 30 minutes may be added daily if overs remain incomplete.)

Series Schedule

First Test : India won by 295 runs

: India won by 295 runs Second Test : Australia won by 10 wickets

: Australia won by 10 wickets Third Test : Draw

: Draw Fourth Test : December 26-30, MCG, Melbourne

: December 26-30, MCG, Melbourne Fifth Test: January 3-7, SCG, Sydney

Head-to-Head Statistics

Overall : Australia – 46 wins, India – 33 wins, 30 draws, 1 tie

: Australia – 46 wins, India – 33 wins, 30 draws, 1 tie In Australia : Australia – 31 wins, India – 10 wins, 14 draws

: Australia – 31 wins, India – 10 wins, 14 draws Last 10 Years : Australia: 8 wins (5 home, 2 in India, 1 neutral) India: 9 wins (4 home, 5 in Australia), 7 draws (5 in Australia, 2 in India)

:

Form Guide (Last 10 Matches | W: Win, L: Loss, D: Draw)

Australia : D-W-L-W-W-L-W-W-W-W

: D-W-L-W-W-L-W-W-W-W India: D-L-W-L-L-L-W-W-W-W

Latest Videos