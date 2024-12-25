India vs Australia : All you need to know for the Boxing day test

Amid a tied Test series (1-1) between India and Australia, the Boxing Day Test has sparked immense interest.

all you need to know for the ausvind fourth test boxing-day match and guide australia india-broadcast times how to watch and about melbourne mcg
Author
Venugopal Bollampalli - Editor
First Published Dec 25, 2024, 11:18 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 25, 2024, 11:39 AM IST

Australia has announced its playing XI for the Boxing Day Test against India. With Josh Hazlewood injured, Scott Boland has been included. Seventeen-year-old opener Sam Konstas has been drafted into the squad, replacing Nathan McSweeney. Konstas is set to become Australia’s youngest Test cricketer, breaking Pat Cummins’ record from 2011.

Match Details

  • Teams: Australia vs India
  • Event: Fourth NRMA Insurance Test Match
  • Date: December 26-30, 2024, first ball at 5:00 AM IST
  • Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne, Victoria
  • Where to Watch: Hotstar, Star Sports Network, Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports, Channel 7, and 7Plus
  • Player of the Match: Johnny Mullagh Trophy to be awarded
  • Umpires: Joel Wilson, Michael Gough (on-field), Sharfuddoula Saikat (third umpire), Shaun Craig (fourth umpire), Andy Pycroft (referee)

Squads

Australia: Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah (final XI subject to changes)

MCG Details

  • Seating Capacity: 100,000

Match Sessions (IST)

  • First Session: 5:00 AM – 7:00 AM
  • Second Session: 7:40 AM – 9:40 AM
  • Third Session: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
    (An additional 30 minutes may be added daily if overs remain incomplete.)

Series Schedule

  • First Test: India won by 295 runs
  • Second Test: Australia won by 10 wickets
  • Third Test: Draw
  • Fourth Test: December 26-30, MCG, Melbourne
  • Fifth Test: January 3-7, SCG, Sydney

Head-to-Head Statistics

  • Overall: Australia – 46 wins, India – 33 wins, 30 draws, 1 tie
  • In Australia: Australia – 31 wins, India – 10 wins, 14 draws
  • Last 10 Years:
    • Australia: 8 wins (5 home, 2 in India, 1 neutral)
    • India: 9 wins (4 home, 5 in Australia), 7 draws (5 in Australia, 2 in India)

Form Guide (Last 10 Matches | W: Win, L: Loss, D: Draw)

  • Australia: D-W-L-W-W-L-W-W-W-W
  • India: D-L-W-L-L-L-W-W-W-W

 

 

