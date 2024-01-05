Ace Indian spinner R Ashwin named among nominees for ICC Men's Test Cricketer of Year

Ravichandran Ashwin is poised to contend for the ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year for the third time, having previously clinched the honor in 2016 and securing a nomination in 2021.

The anticipation builds as the International Cricket Council (ICC) unveils the shortlist for the prestigious ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year 2023. Among the nominees are ace Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and three exceptional batters - Australia's Travis Head and Usman Khawaja and England's Joe Root, each showcasing outstanding performances throughout the year. Let's delve into the remarkable journeys of these contenders and their memorable contributions to the Test arena.

Ravichandran Ashwin - India - 41 wickets in seven matches

Ashwin is poised to contend for the ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year for the third time, having previously clinched the honor in 2016 and securing a nomination in 2021. Ashwin played a pivotal role in guiding India to the World Test Championship 2021-23 Final, showcasing his prowess once again in the ongoing cricket season. His standout performance in the Border-Gavaskar series on home soil saw him claim an impressive 25 wickets in four matches, contributing significantly to India's retention of the coveted title. During this series, Ashwin achieved a milestone by becoming the highest wicket-taker for India against Australia in Test cricket with 114 wickets, surpassing the legendary Anil Kumble's record of 111.

Despite his remarkable contributions against Australia, Ashwin faced disappointment as he was not included in the XI for the World Test Championship Final in June. Following the heartbreak, he made a triumphant return to the team in the first game against West Indies. In that match, Ashwin showcased what India had missed, delivering an outstanding performance with 12 wickets, a fifty, and three wickets in the subsequent game.

A memorable moment from Ashwin's recent feats was his stellar performance in the Border-Gavaskar series against Australia in Nagpur. As the No.1 ranked Test bowler, he set the tone with eight wickets in the first match, complemented by valuable runs. His notable contributions included halting Alex Carey's counter-attacking innings and dismissing key Australian batters like Pat Cummins and Scott Boland. Additionally, Ashwin's adept batting as a nightwatchman, shielding Rohit Sharma and contributing 23 crucial runs, further solidified his all-round excellence. Opening the bowling, Ashwin demonstrated his spin prowess by scalping Australia's left-handed openers and securing a five-wicket haul, ultimately leading India to a comprehensive victory by an innings and 132 runs.

Travis Head - Australia - 919 runs in 12 matches

Travis Head enjoyed an exceptional 2023, securing victories in the World Test Championship, the Ashes, and the World Cup, making it a year where everything went right for him.

This proved to be Head's most prolific year in Test cricket since his debut in 2018, commencing with a notable half-century in the New Year match against South Africa. Even in the challenging Border-Gavaskar series, where many Australian batsmen faced difficulties, Head stood out as one of only three visiting players to accumulate over 200 runs, despite featuring in just three matches.

His impressive form continued in the World Test Championship Final against India, where he delivered a Player of the Match performance, including a spectacular century that significantly influenced the outcome of the game. Head's success extended to the Ashes series against England, where he consistently contributed with fifties in the first three matches, maintaining his stellar performance throughout the year.

In the pinnacle moment of his year, Travis Head scored a century in the World Test Championship Final, making a significant impact. Coming to the crease at 76/3 with India making early breakthroughs, Head, alongside Steve Smith, aggressively took on the Indian bowlers on Day 1. With a display of powerful shots, he reached a century off just 106 balls, featuring 14 boundaries and a six. By the end of the first day, Australia had amassed a formidable total of 327/3, with Head unbeaten on 146.

Although he lost his wicket early on Day 2, Head's century, achieved on the grandest occasion, went beyond personal achievement. It played a crucial role in demoralizing the Indian attack, giving Australia a decisive upper hand in their pursuit of the WTC23 mace.

Usman Khawaja - Australia - 1210 runs in 13 matches

Usman Khawaja continued his impressive run in 2023, building on his stellar comeback in 2022 to secure a second consecutive Test Cricketer of the Year nomination.

Khawaja commenced 2023 in remarkable form, carrying forward his momentum from the previous year by achieving a career-best score of 195* against South Africa.

The opener showcased his prowess in the pivotal away series against India, finishing as the top run-scorer among both teams with 333 runs in four matches, featuring a century and two fifties.

Despite a setback in the World Test Championship Final, Khawaja rebounded against England in the Ashes, once again concluding as the highest run-getter in the series with an impressive 496 runs.

Ending the year on a high note, Khawaja secured three scores of 40+ against Pakistan, solidifying his dominance in the challenging and rewarding cricketing year of 2023.

Khawaja's standout performances included two substantial centuries against South Africa (195*) and India (180). However, his most memorable innings came against arch-rivals England in the Ashes. Following a surprise declaration at 393/8 in the first innings, England applied pressure with early wickets. Undeterred, Khawaja formed a crucial partnership with Travis Head, Cameron Green, and Alex Carey, leading to his century that brought Australia close to England's total.

Proving to be a thorn in England's side, Khawaja continued to display grit and determination in the second innings, contributing 65 off 197 balls. While his departure left Australia at 209/7, an exceptional batting performance by Pat Cummins ensured a memorable Ashes victory. Recognizing his outstanding contributions, Khawaja was awarded the Player of the Match for his century and fifty in the second innings.

Joe Root - England - 787 runs and 8 wickets in 8 matches

Much like Ashwin, Joe Root is poised for his second ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year, having secured the award in 2021.

Root commenced the year impressively with three fifty-plus scores in the two-match series against New Zealand. Among these, his stellar 153* and 95 in the second game contributed to one of the most thrilling Test matches of the year, albeit ending in a narrow one-run victory for New Zealand.

Following this, Root continued his fine form with another half-century in the one-off Test against Ireland and an outstanding performance in the Ashes series.

In the five-match series against Australia, Root set the tone with an unbeaten 118 in the opening Test. Despite facing lean returns in a couple of matches, he finished the series strongly with a half-century in each of the last two Tests, aiding England in drawing the series 2-2.

Beyond his mountain of runs, Root showcased his versatility by proving handy with the ball, scalping 8 wickets in 2023.

In a match that will be remembered as a rare instance of a team winning after being asked to follow on in Test cricket, Root delivered a remarkable performance in each innings, steering England towards the brink of victory.

Facing a challenging situation at 21/3, Root partnered with Harry Brook to weather the storm and establish a massive 302-run stand. While Brook went on the offensive, Root displayed solidity at the other end, ensuring England didn’t slip further.

After a seven-match century drought, Root chose a perfect moment to end it, scoring his 29th Test ton. It took just 42 more balls for him to reach the 150-run mark, leading to England's declaration.

Despite England bowling out the hosts for 209, New Zealand made a strong comeback after being asked to follow on, setting England a challenging 258-run target.

England found themselves in trouble at 80/5, requiring a rescue effort from Root and Ben Stokes. This time, Root took on the role of the aggressor, while Stokes maintained composure, contributing to a crucial 121-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

In a tantalizing twist, Root fell just five runs short of another century, becoming Wagner's victim for the second time in as many overs after removing Stokes.

Despite Root's valiant efforts in both innings, Wagner claimed the final wicket of James Anderson, leaving England agonizingly one run short of the target, resulting in a heartbreaking loss for the visitors.

As the cricketing world eagerly awaits the announcement of the ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year, the nominees—Ashwin, Head, Khawaja, and Root—have left an indelible mark on Test cricket in 2023. Their resilience, skill, and match-winning performances make the competition fierce, and cricket enthusiasts are eager to see who will be crowned the Test cricketer of the year.