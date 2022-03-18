China's COVID-19 cases almost doubled, records worst outbreak since 2020

On March 17, the digit of local transmitted asymptomatic cases increased to 1,742 from 1,206 the day earlier.

China logged 2,388 new COVID-19 cases with confirmed symptoms on March 17, official data claimed on Friday, nearly doubling the count a day earlier. The country is battling its biggest outbreak since 2020, originating in Wuhan.

On Thursday, the digit of domestically transmitted asymptomatic cases, which China does not identify as confirmed cases, increased to 1,742 from 1,206 the day before.

However, the digits are minimum following the international standards; parts across the country have been pulling out the stops to try to contain the outbreak.

The major commercial hub of Shanghai registered 57 new local symptomatic infections on March 17, along with another 203 domestically transmitted asymptomatic cases, up from eight and 150 respectively a day earlier, amid the ongoing city-wide testing initiative.

On Thursday, Chinese President Xi Jinping indicated that the country would not be let go of its dynamic-clearance policy to contain the outbreak.

"Victory comes from perseverance," Xi stated at a Politburo standing committee meeting, state media reported; however, he requested China to draw up more effective measures and minimise the economic impact.

As of March 17, China registered 126,234 cases with confirmed symptoms, including domestic and international cases. There were no additional deaths, bringing the total number to 4,636.

