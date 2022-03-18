Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    China's COVID-19 cases almost doubled, records worst outbreak since 2020

    On March 17, the digit of local transmitted asymptomatic cases increased to 1,742 from 1,206 the day earlier.
     

    Chinas COVID-19 cases almost doubled, records worst outbreak since 2020 - ADT
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Beijing, First Published Mar 18, 2022, 1:46 PM IST

    China logged 2,388 new COVID-19 cases with confirmed symptoms on March 17, official data claimed on Friday, nearly doubling the count a day earlier. The country is battling its biggest outbreak since 2020, originating in Wuhan. 

    On Thursday, the digit of domestically transmitted asymptomatic cases, which China does not identify as confirmed cases, increased to 1,742 from 1,206 the day before.

    However, the digits are minimum following the international standards; parts across the country have been pulling out the stops to try to contain the outbreak. 

    The major commercial hub of Shanghai registered 57 new local symptomatic infections on March 17, along with another 203 domestically transmitted asymptomatic cases, up from eight and 150 respectively a day earlier, amid the ongoing city-wide testing initiative. 

    On Thursday, Chinese President Xi Jinping indicated that the country would not be let go of its dynamic-clearance policy to contain the outbreak. 

    "Victory comes from perseverance," Xi stated at a Politburo standing committee meeting, state media reported; however, he requested China to draw up more effective measures and minimise the economic impact. 

    As of March 17, China registered 126,234 cases with confirmed symptoms, including domestic and international cases. There were no additional deaths, bringing the total number to 4,636.

    Also Read: Delhi reports zero Covid patients in hospitals; first since March 2020

    Also Read: Corbevax vaccine for kids aged 12-14 years priced at Rs 990 in private hospitals, Rs 145 in govt facilities

    Also Read: Spike in local Covid-19 cases in China: Know more about coronavirus right now

    Last Updated Mar 18, 2022, 1:46 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Spike in local Covid-19 cases in China: Know more about coronavirus right now-dnm

    Spike in local Covid-19 cases in China: Know more about coronavirus right now

    Next COVID variant will be more contagious than Omicron, perhaps deadlier, warns WHO-dnm

    Next COVID variant will be more contagious than Omicron, perhaps deadlier, warns WHO

    WHO laments 500,000 COVID deaths due to Omicron - ADT

    WHO laments 500,000 COVID deaths due to Omicron

    NeoCov coronavirus discovered by Chinese scientists need further study, says WHO - ADT

    NeoCov coronavirus discovered by Chinese scientists need further study, says WHO

    Keeping schools closed in view of COVID-19 not justified: World Bank Education Director-dnm

    Keeping schools closed in view of COVID-19 not justified: World Bank Education Director

    Recent Stories

    Holi 2022 Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal celebrate it with their family see pics drb

    Holi 2022: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal celebrate it with their family; see pics

    Do not politicize India counters US jibe over Russian oil deal

    'Do not politicize...' India counters US jibe over Russian oil deal

    football europa league Aubameyang reveals key to success at Barcelona as goal-scoring run continues snt

    7 goals in 10 games: Aubameyang reveals key to success at Barcelona

    ISKCON Temple vandalised and looted by nealy 200 people in Dhaka - ADT

    ISKCON Temple vandalised and looted by nealy 200 people in Dhaka

    Happy Holi: IPL 2022 stars celebrate festival of colours in quarantine franchises share a glimpse snt

    Happy Holi: IPL 2022 stars celebrate festival of colours in quarantine

    Recent Videos

    James review: Puneeth Rajkumar's fans get emotional as they miss his voice ycb

    James review: Puneeth Rajkumar's fans get emotional as they miss his voice

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Frustrated with semi-final loss says ATKMB's Juan Ferrando snt

    ISL 2021-22: Frustrated with semi-final loss, says ATKMB's Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Want our fans to be there for final says Hyderabad FC coach Marquez snt

    ISL 2021-22: Want our fans to be there for final, says Hyderabad FC's coach Marquez

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Match Highlights SF2 2nd Leg Hyderabad beat ATKMB; book final date with Kerala Blasters snt

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (SF2 2nd Leg): Hyderabad beat ATKMB; book final date with Kerala Blasters

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22: Hurts Jamshedpur FC not going to the finals, says coach Owen Coyle snt

    ISL 2021-22: Hurts Jamshedpur FC not going to the finals, says coach Owen Coyle

    Video Icon