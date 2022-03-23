Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chinese aircraft black box retrieved, reports suggest it went down at speed of sound

    Officials in China stated Wednesday that one of the two black boxes had been found. According to Flightradar24 data, the jet was travelling at more than 640 miles (966 kilometres) per hour and may have surpassed 700 mph at various times right before the catastrophic crash.

    Chinese aircraft black box retrieved reports suggest it went down at speed of sound gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Beijing, First Published Mar 23, 2022, 4:21 PM IST

    An aviation official announced Wednesday that a black box from the wrecked Chinese passenger plane carrying 132 passengers has been discovered. A flight recorder "from China Eastern MU5735 was discovered on March 23," according to Liu Lusong, a representative for China's aviation authority. According to a Bloomberg News assessment of flight-track data, the China Eastern Airlines Corp. plane that crashed Monday was moving at nearly the speed of sound in the seconds before slamming into a hillside. An impact of this magnitude can wipe evidence and damage a plane's data and voice recorders, which are built to withstand the majority of accidents.

    Officials in China stated Wednesday that one of the two black boxes had been found. According to Flightradar24 data, the jet was travelling at more than 640 miles (966 kilometres) per hour and may have surpassed 700 mph at various times right before the catastrophic crash.

    Meanwhile, sound travels at 761 mph at sea level but slows with height as air temperature drops. As a result, sound travels at approximately 663 mph at 35,000 feet altitude.
    This data corresponds with videos that show the plane diving at a steep angle just before collapsing with tremendous force on the ground.

    Also Read | No survivors found in Chinese airliner crash, 132 were aboard

    According to Chinese official media, no survivors have been located in the crash's debris. According to Bloomberg, the jet was travelling to Guangzhou from Kunming at an altitude of roughly 29,000 feet at 595 mph when it began its steep drop. FlightRadar24 recorded the last data transmission at roughly 3,200 feet altitude. The plane temporarily ascended around 40 seconds before the last communication before resuming its severe plunge.

    Also read: Here's what radar information revealed about last minutes of China crash

    Also read: China's deadliest crash since 2010; Boeing aircraft crashes into hill

    Last Updated Mar 23, 2022, 4:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Here s what radar information revealed about last minutes of China crash gcw

    Here's what radar information revealed about last minutes of China crash

    China Eastern airline s website changes into black and white after crash gcw

    China Eastern airline's website changes into black and white after crash

    China claims rock solid friendship with Russia, ready to mediate on Ukraine-dnm

    China claims ‘rock solid’ friendship with Russia, ready to mediate on Ukraine

    Solve Ukraine crisis through talks Xi Jinping to Putin Moscow ready for high level talks gcw

    Solve Ukraine crisis through talks: Xi Jinping to Putin, Moscow ready for 'high-level talks'

    Wuhan scientists warn of new coronavirus strain NeoCov with high death, infection rate-dnm

    Wuhan scientists warn of new coronavirus strain NeoCov with high death, infection rate

    Recent Stories

    Wayne Rooney, Patrick Vieira among latest inductees into Premier League Hall of Fame-ayh

    Wayne Rooney, Patrick Vieira among latest inductees into Premier League Hall of Fame

    Viral Video Sikh man s impromptu dance in Miami wins hearts netizens react gcw

    Viral Video: Sikh man's impromptu dance in Miami wins hearts, netizens react

    Sunny Leone in monokinis: Actress enjoying sun and sand in Maldives RBA

    Sunny Leone in monokinis: Actress enjoying sun and sand in Maldives

    Shaheedi Diwas 2022: Punjab's CM reveals anti-corruption helpline number, 9501 200 200

    Shaheedi Diwas 2022: Punjab's CM reveals anti-corruption helpline number, 9501 200 200

    Randeep Hooda to play Swatantra Veer Savarkar, calls freedom fighter, 'most misunderstood hero' RBA

    Randeep Hooda to play Swatantra Veer Savarkar, calls freedom fighter, 'most misunderstood hero'

    Recent Videos

    JNU VC Prof Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit speaks to Asianet News

    'Some privileged men' do not like women coming up: JNU VC Prof Santishree tears critics

    Video Icon
    Ranking the football clubs with the highest annual revenue in 2022-ayh

    Ranking the football clubs with the highest annual revenue in 2022

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Final Match Highlights Reliving Hyderabad FC's maiden title win snt

    ISL 2021-22 Final, Match Highlights: Reliving Hyderabad FC's maiden title win

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: How Sewa Yugam volunteers extend help to students from Sumy-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: How Sewa Yugam volunteers extend help to students from Sumy

    Video Icon
    Hindu Bhavan in Poland's Warsaw upholds humanitarian act during Russia-Ukraine crisis-dnm

    Hindu Bhavan in Poland’s Warsaw upholds humanitarian act during Russia-Ukraine crisis

    Video Icon