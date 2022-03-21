Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    China Eastern airline's website changes into black and white after crash

    The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) reported in an online notification that a Boeing 737 flight from Kunming to the southern hub of Guangzhou "lost aerial communication above Wuzhou" city in the Guangxi area.

    China Eastern airline s website changes into black and white after crash gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    China, First Published Mar 21, 2022, 4:17 PM IST

    A China Eastern passenger plane carrying 133 people crashed in southern China on Monday, according to aviation officials, causing a fire on a mountain and leaving the number of victims unknown. After the crash happened, the airline changed into black and white to mourn the death of the passengers.

    The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) reported in an online notification that a Boeing 737 flight from Kunming to the southern hub of Guangzhou "lost aerial communication above Wuzhou" city in the Guangxi area.

    "At this time, it has been established that this flight has crashed," stated the CAAC, adding that it has triggered its emergency response and "dispatched a working group to the scene." According to the CAAC, the jet was carrying 124 passengers and 9 flight crew members.

    According to a previous official media account, there were 133 persons on board. According to the provincial emergency management office, the plane crashed in Teng county near Wuzhou and "started a mountain fire." Rescue services were called to the location, according to the report.

    According to Chinese news sources quoting local officials, flames and smoke could be seen billowing from the slope where the crash allegedly occurred. According to flight data, it plummeted 18,000 feet of height in two minutes.

    Flight tracker FlightRadar24 revealed no additional data for flight MU5735 after it arrived in Wuzhou at 2:22 p.m. local time. It indicated that the plane had plummeted from an altitude of 29,100 feet to 3,225 feet in three minutes before flight data was lost.

    Also Read | Boeing 737 with 133 passengers on board crashes in China

    Last Updated Mar 21, 2022, 4:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    China claims rock solid friendship with Russia, ready to mediate on Ukraine-dnm

    China claims ‘rock solid’ friendship with Russia, ready to mediate on Ukraine

    Solve Ukraine crisis through talks Xi Jinping to Putin Moscow ready for high level talks gcw

    Solve Ukraine crisis through talks: Xi Jinping to Putin, Moscow ready for 'high-level talks'

    Wuhan scientists warn of new coronavirus strain NeoCov with high death, infection rate-dnm

    Wuhan scientists warn of new coronavirus strain NeoCov with high death, infection rate

    At least 5 million residents under lockdown in China Beijing on high alert ahead of Winter Olympics gcw

    At least 5 million residents under lockdown in China, Beijing on high alert ahead of Winter Olympics

    Heavy security deployment, travel restrictions tightened in Tibet ahead of Beijing Winter Olympics-dnm

    Heavy security deployment, travel restrictions tightened in Tibet ahead of Beijing Winter Olympics

    Recent Stories

    Before Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello reportedly dated these men drb

    Before Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello reportedly dated these men

    football It was my fault Real Madrid's Ancelotti takes blame for El Clasico loss against Barcelona snt

    'It was my fault': Real Madrid's Ancelotti takes blame for El Clasico loss

    Centre mulling to allow adults to take booster dose amid resurgence of COVID cases gcw

    Centre mulling to allow adults to take booster dose amid resurgence of COVID cases

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Here's what Juhi Chawla feels about Aryan Khan, Suhana and Jhanvi Mehta representing KKR Kolkata Knight Riders-ayh

    Here's what Juhi Chawla feels about Aryan, Suhana and Jhanvi representing KKR

    Karnataka CM Bommai hints at revision in medical seat fees following Ukraine crisis-ycb

    Karnataka CM Bommai hints at revision in medical seat fees following Ukraine crisis

    Recent Videos

    Ranking the football clubs with the highest annual revenue in 2022-ayh

    Ranking the football clubs with the highest annual revenue in 2022

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Final Match Highlights Reliving Hyderabad FC's maiden title win snt

    ISL 2021-22 Final, Match Highlights: Reliving Hyderabad FC's maiden title win

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: How Sewa Yugam volunteers extend help to students from Sumy-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: How Sewa Yugam volunteers extend help to students from Sumy

    Video Icon
    Hindu Bhavan in Poland's Warsaw upholds humanitarian act during Russia-Ukraine crisis-dnm

    Hindu Bhavan in Poland’s Warsaw upholds humanitarian act during Russia-Ukraine crisis

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: Gurudwara in Warsaw reaches out to Ukrainian refugees with humanitarian aid-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: Gurudwara in Warsaw reaches out to Ukrainian refugees with humanitarian aid

    Video Icon