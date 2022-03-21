China Eastern airline's website changes into black and white after crash

The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) reported in an online notification that a Boeing 737 flight from Kunming to the southern hub of Guangzhou "lost aerial communication above Wuzhou" city in the Guangxi area.

A China Eastern passenger plane carrying 133 people crashed in southern China on Monday, according to aviation officials, causing a fire on a mountain and leaving the number of victims unknown. After the crash happened, the airline changed into black and white to mourn the death of the passengers.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) reported in an online notification that a Boeing 737 flight from Kunming to the southern hub of Guangzhou "lost aerial communication above Wuzhou" city in the Guangxi area.

"At this time, it has been established that this flight has crashed," stated the CAAC, adding that it has triggered its emergency response and "dispatched a working group to the scene." According to the CAAC, the jet was carrying 124 passengers and 9 flight crew members.

According to a previous official media account, there were 133 persons on board. According to the provincial emergency management office, the plane crashed in Teng county near Wuzhou and "started a mountain fire." Rescue services were called to the location, according to the report.

According to Chinese news sources quoting local officials, flames and smoke could be seen billowing from the slope where the crash allegedly occurred. According to flight data, it plummeted 18,000 feet of height in two minutes.

Flight tracker FlightRadar24 revealed no additional data for flight MU5735 after it arrived in Wuzhou at 2:22 p.m. local time. It indicated that the plane had plummeted from an altitude of 29,100 feet to 3,225 feet in three minutes before flight data was lost.

Also Read | Boeing 737 with 133 passengers on board crashes in China