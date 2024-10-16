Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Want to get a job at Google? THESE tips from Sundar Pichai might help in achieving your dreams

    Google CEO Sundar Pichai shared insights on qualities needed to join Google. He emphasized candidates must be technically proficient and adaptable.

    First Published Oct 16, 2024
    First Published Oct 16, 2024, 10:42 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 16, 2024, 10:42 AM IST

    Landing a job at Google is a dream for millions, but securing a position at the tech giant isn't easy. To help candidates, Google CEO Sundar Pichai shared insights on joining Google, particularly in engineering. During The David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations, Pichai said candidates must be technically excellent, adaptable, and eager to learn. Google seeks "superstar software engineers" who can thrive in dynamic environments.

    Pichai shared insights into how Google's workplace culture fosters creativity and innovation. He emphasized that perks like free food are vital in building a sense of community and inspiring new ideas.

    Drawing from his early experiences at Google, Pichai recalled spontaneous conversations in the company's cafes that often sparked innovative ideas. He explained that the value of these initiatives goes beyond their cost, as they help foster a culture of collaboration and creativity within the organization.

    Google's Position in the Job Market

    As of June 2024, Google consistently attracts top talent with over 179,000 employees. According to Pichai, approximately 90% of candidates who receive job offers from Google accept them, highlighting the company's strong appeal even within a competitive job market. He further noted that securing a position at Google is a highly sought-after achievement, especially as the tech sector experiences a hiring slowdown.

