UPSSSC Mukhya Sevika notification 2022 released; know eligibility criteria, age limit and other details

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has issued the official notification for Mukhya Sevika (Head Servant) Mains Examination 2022. To be considered for this job, individuals must apply on the commission's website, upsssc.gov.in, beginning on August 3, 2022.

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has notified a total of 2693 vacancies for Mukhya Sevika recruitment (Head Servant). To be considered for this job, individuals must apply on the commission's website, upsssc.gov.in, beginning on August 3, 2022. The deadline for submitting an application is August 31, 2022. It should be emphasised that applicants must have completed the 2021 Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET).

Such applicants will be invited to take the main test. For all categories, the application cost is Rs 25.

Important dates to keep in mind:

The registration period will commence on August 3, 2022.

The registration period will conclude on August 24, 2022.

Also Read | Tripura Board Result 2022: TBSE to likely announce Class 10th, 12th results by July 7; Here's what we know

UPSSSC Mukhya Sevika Vacancy Details

General -1079

EWS - 269

OBC - 727

SC - 565

ST - 53

Eligibility criteria: The candidate must have a Bachelor's Degree in Arts with Sociology OR Social Work OR Home Science OR Nutrition and Child Development as one of the subjects and have passed the UPSSSC PET 2021.

Age: 21-40 as of July 1, 2022

Also Read | NVS Recruitment 2022: Online hiring for 1616 posts; know details here

Once the application procedure begins, it will be completed on the official website — upsssc.gov.in. To log in, candidates must provide their PET registration number as well as other requested credentials. UPSSSC application form modification and payment will be permitted till August 31.