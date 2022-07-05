Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UPSSSC Mukhya Sevika notification 2022 released; know eligibility criteria, age limit and other details

    Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has issued the official notification for Mukhya Sevika (Head Servant) Mains Examination 2022. To be considered for this job, individuals must apply on the commission's website, upsssc.gov.in, beginning on August 3, 2022.

    UPSSSC Mukhya Sevika notification 2022 released know eligibility criteria age limit and other details gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 5, 2022, 6:34 PM IST

    The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has notified a total of 2693 vacancies for Mukhya Sevika recruitment (Head Servant). To be considered for this job, individuals must apply on the commission's website, upsssc.gov.in, beginning on August 3, 2022. The deadline for submitting an application is August 31, 2022. It should be emphasised that applicants must have completed the 2021 Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET).

    Such applicants will be invited to take the main test. For all categories, the application cost is Rs 25. 

    Important dates to keep in mind: 

    The registration period will commence on August 3, 2022.
    The registration period will conclude on August 24, 2022.

    Also Read | Tripura Board Result 2022: TBSE to likely announce Class 10th, 12th results by July 7; Here's what we know

    UPSSSC Mukhya Sevika Vacancy Details

    • General  -1079
    • EWS - 269
    • OBC - 727
    • SC - 565
    • ST - 53    

    Eligibility criteria: The candidate must have a Bachelor's Degree in Arts with Sociology OR Social Work OR Home Science OR Nutrition and Child Development as one of the subjects and have passed the UPSSSC PET 2021.

    Age: 21-40 as of July 1, 2022

    Also Read | NVS Recruitment 2022: Online hiring for 1616 posts; know details here

    Once the application procedure begins, it will be completed on the official website — upsssc.gov.in. To log in, candidates must provide their PET registration number as well as other requested credentials. UPSSSC application form modification and payment will be permitted till August 31.

    Last Updated Jul 5, 2022, 6:34 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IGNOU launches Bachelors programme in MSME know eligibility fees how to apply other details gcw

    IGNOU launches Bachelors programme in MSME; know eligibility, fees, how to apply and more

    Tripura Board Result 2022 TBSE to likely announce Class 10th 12th results by July 7 Here s what we know gcw

    Tripura Board Result 2022: TBSE to likely announce Class 10th, 12th results by July 7; Here's what we know

    KEAM Answer Key 2022 Provisional answer key out can raise objections till July 13 gcw

    KEAM Answer Key 2022: Provisional answer key out, can raise objections till July 13

    CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 to be announced in July's last week; know details here - adt

    CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 to be announced in July's last week; know details here

    UGC NET 2022 NTA releases subject wise exam schedule check official notice here gcw

    UGC NET 2022: NTA releases subject-wise exam schedule, check official notice here

    Recent Stories

    MCD Elections: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal invokes Deewar's iconic dialogue to accuse BJP of hooliganism snt

    MCD Elections: Kejriwal invokes Deewar's iconic dialogue to accuse BJP of hooliganism

    After Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh to become parents drb

    After Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to become parents?

    IND vs ENG, India vs England 2022, Pataudi Trophy, Edgbaston Test: Captaincy future is not what I decide - Jasprit Bumrah-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: 'Captaincy future is not what I decide' - Jasprit Bumrah

    IGNOU launches Bachelors programme in MSME know eligibility fees how to apply other details gcw

    IGNOU launches Bachelors programme in MSME; know eligibility, fees, how to apply and more

    tennis Nick Kyrgios charged with assaulting ex-girlfriend in Australia; sparks public fury snt

    Nick Kyrgios charged with assaulting ex-girlfriend in Australia; sparks public fury

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom snt

    India@75: Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British snt

    India@75: Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt snt

    India@75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt

    Video Icon
    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Video Icon
    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Video Icon