    UPSC CSE 2023: Odisha govt to provide free IAS coaching to aspirants; know where to apply, deadline

    UPSC CSE 2023: The Odisha Higher Education Department has announced that UPSC Civil Services Examination aspirants will receive free coaching and guidance. This year, 200 aspirants will receive free coaching. To select the 200 candidates, a pre-qualifying entrance exam will be held. Check details. 

    First Published Feb 24, 2023, 6:20 PM IST

    The Odisha Higher Education Department has announced that Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination aspirants will receive free coaching and guidance. This year, 200 aspirants will receive free coaching. A notice has been issued saying that the higher education department will launch a new scheme in Bhubaneshwar to provide free UPSC Civil Services Coaching to 200 aspirants of Odisha domicile.

    The notice further mentioned that it would be residential coaching. It said the government would provide food and lodging to the selected aspirants. To select the 200 candidates, a pre-qualifying entrance exam will be held. The exam is scheduled to be held on March 26, 2023. Coaching will be provided for one year for the prelims and main examinations. The entrance examination will be held in Berhampur, Bhubaneswar, Balasore, Jeypore, and Sambalpur.

    The exam will last two hours and consist of one paper of objective-type questions worth 200 marks. There will be a 0.5-marks deduction for each incorrect answer. The minimum qualifying mark has been set at 33 per cent. 

    UPSC 2023: where to apply?

    Candidates can register online at https://www.samsodisha.gov.in/.

    UPSC 2023: know important dates

    1) February 18, 2023 - Registration link activated

    2) March 4, 2023 - Deadline to apply

    3) March 16, 2023 - Admit cards to be released

    4) March 26, 2023 - Exam to be conducted

    For the most recent information, visit the Higher Education Department's website at www.dhe.odisha.gov.in. Candidates must pay a Rs 100 application fee to apply online and to appear for the entrance exam.

    Video Icon