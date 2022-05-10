Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UPSC civil services prelims admit cards 2022 released, learn to download

    Candidates who registered for the examination can access the admit card from the official website of UPSC.

    UPSC civil services prelims admit cards 2022 released, learn to download - adt
    New Delhi, First Published May 10, 2022, 1:33 PM IST

    The Union Public Service Commission, UPSC, has issued the admit card for the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2022. Candidates who registered for the UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2022 and UPSC Indian Forest Services Examination can access the admit card from the official website, upsc.gov.in, and upsconline.nic.in. 

    A step-by-step guide to downloading the admit card:

    1) Navigate to the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in

    2) Click on the eAdmit Card link for UPSC Civil Services 2022 Preliminary Examination on the homepage.

    3) A new window will be on the screen with the information on the admit card.

    4) Scroll below and accept the conditions.

    5) Again, a new window will open.

    6) Enter the application number and required details and submit to access.

    7) Download the UPSC Prelims Admit Card. 

    The admit card would include information about the examination centre. Candidates should be aware that only the eAdmit Cards for the examination have been released. They must download and print it.

    While logging in, be careful. If this is not done correctly, the system may lock. In that case, candidates must contact UPSC to unlock their account and download their admit cards.

    On June 5, 2022, the UPSC Prelims examination will be held. The exam is the first step for the Civil Services and Indian Forest Services. Now, the admit card has been released and is available.

