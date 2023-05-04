UPSC CDS-1 results 2023 out at upsc.gov.in; Here's how to download roll-number wise result

In a statement, the UPSC said, "The marks-sheet of candidates who have not qualified, will be available on the Commission’s website within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result of OTA (after conducting SSB Interview) and will remain available on the website for a period of 30 days."

The Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) on Thursday (May 4) declared Combined Defence Services Examination-1 (CDS-1) 2023 results. A total of 6,518 candidates qualified the UPSC CDS-1 exam held on April 16, 2023. CDS 2023 roll number-wise result has been published on the UPSC official website, upsc.gov.in.

"The CDS-1 results are provisional and "in accordance with the conditions of the admission to the examination, they are required to submit the original certificates in support of date of birth," the official notification read.

UPSC CDS I Result 2023: How to check

1. Visit the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

2. Click on UPSC CDS I Result 2023 link available on the home page.

3. A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the roll numbers.

4. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The UPSC CDS-1 qualified candidates will be called for interview by the Service Selection Board of the ministry of defence, for admission to "Indian Military Academy, Dehradun 156th (DE) course commencing in January 2024, Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala, Course, Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course, Officers Training Academy, Chennai 119th SSC (Men) (NT) (UPSC) Course commencing in April, 2024, Officers Training Academy, Chennai, 33rd SSC Women (Non-Technical) (UPSC) Course commencing in April, 2024."

"The original certificates are to be submitted not later than 1st January 2024 for IMA and INA, not later than 13th November, 2023 for AFA and not later than 1st April, 2024 in case of SSC course only," it added.