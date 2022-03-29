Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UPPSC AC/RFO Mains admit card released; here's how you can download it

    The Assistant Conservator and Range Forest Officer (UPPSC ACF/RFO) examination will be held from 3 April 2022 to 20 April 2022. This test will be divided into two sections. The first test is a preliminary exam, followed by the second main exam. Candidates who pass the preliminary test will be invited to take the main examination.

    First Published Mar 29, 2022, 3:16 PM IST

    The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has issued the UPPSC ACF/RFO Mains Admit Card 2021. Candidates who have taken the test can access the official UPPSC website at uppsc.up.nic.in. The Assistant Conservator and Range Forest Officer (UPPSC ACF/RFO) examination will be held from 3 April 2022 to 20 April 2022. This test will be divided into two sections. The first test is a preliminary exam, followed by the second main exam. Candidates who pass the preliminary test will be invited to take the main examination.

    You may get your admission card by going to the website. 

    You will be able to get the admission card from the commission's website by following these steps:

    1. Go to the UPPSC's official website, uppsc.up.nic.in.
    2. Go to the home page and click on the UPPSC ACF/RFO Mains Admit Card 2021 link.
    3. Enter your login information and click the submit button.
    4. The admit card will appear on the screen.
    5.Verify and download the admission card.
    6. Save a physical copy of your future admission card.

    The test will be held in two shifts. The exam will take place during the first shift, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The second shift exam, on the other hand, will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. 

