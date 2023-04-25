Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP Board Result 2023: UPMSP Class 10, 12 exam results to be released today; here's how to check

    It is reportedly said that the UP Board Exams 2023 were held for nearly 58 lakh students. Candidates should maintain their UP Board Hall Tickets with them at all times. Once the results are available, the proper link to check them will be updated here.

    UP Board Result 2023: UPMSP Class 10, 12 exam results to be released today; here's how to check
    The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will on Tuesday (April 25) issue the Class 12 inter result. According to reports, the UP Board Result 2023 for both Classes 10 and 12 will be declared today at 1:30 PM.

    The UP Board 12 Exams were held from February 16 to March 4, 2023. The official notice reads, "The general public is informed that the result of the High School and Intermediate examination of the year 2023 will be declared on April 25, 2023, at 1.30 pm from the Secondary Education Council Headquarters, Prayagraj."

    Candidates must secure an aggregate of 33 percent in order to pass the UP Board Result 2023. Candidates who do not pass the UP Board 10 and 12, must appear for supplementary exams.

    UP Board Result 2023: Here's how to check

    Step 1: Visit the official website - upresults.nic.in
    Step 2: Click on the 'Click for the UP Board Results'
    Step 3: To login, enter your roll number and date of birth.
    Step 4: Your UP Board Result will be displayed on the screen.
    Step 5: Download and take a printout for future references.

    UP Board result 2023: Websites to check

    Upresults.nic.in
    Upmsp.edu.in
    results.gov.in
    indiaresult.com

