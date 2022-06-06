UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: Uttarakhand UBSE result announced; Know toppers here

The online results for the UK Board classes 10 and 12 are now available. Students can use their roll number to access their UK board results.

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education released the classes 10 and 12 results 2022 on Monday, June 6, 2022. This year, 77.74 per cent of class 10, students passed their exams. The online results for the UK Board 10th and 12th grades are now available. The official website uaresults.nic.in provides access to the UK 12th result 2022 and the UK Board 10th result 2022. Students can use their roll number to access their UK board results.

Students who took the Uttarakhand Board classes 10 and 12 exams must score at least 33 per cent in each subject to pass the UBSE classes 10 and 12 Exam 2022. In 2021, 99.30 per cent of Uttarakhand's class 10 students passed the exam, and 99.56 per cent of class 12 students passed.

During a press conference, State Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat declared the Uttarakhand Board Result 2022.

The total pass percent of UK board result 2022 class 10 students is 77.74 per cent. The UBSE results 2022 are now available on the official website for students to see.

Last year's passing percentage of girls was 98.86 per cent and boys, 99.30 per cent, and overall 99.30 per cent of class 10.

This year, 85.38 per cent of students passed their class 12 exams. The overall pass rate was 98.86 per cent last year.

Mukul Silswal and Ayush Awasthi were the top scorers in class 10 UBSE results 2022, with Mukul scoring 495 out of 500 for a perfect score of 99 per cent and Ayush scoring 493 for a perfect score of 98.60 per cent.

This year's class 12 toppers are Diya Rajput, who received 485 out of 500 marks, or 97 per cent. Anshul Bahuguna received 484 marks or 96.80 per cent. Sumti Singh Mehta received 483 out of a possible 500 marks, or 96.60 per cent.

Here's how to check the UK Board 10th 12th result 2022 through SMS:

1) Go to the messaging app on your phone

2) Type UK10<space>Roll Number

3) Send the message to 56263

4) The resulting message will be sent to you on the same number

