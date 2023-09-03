Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UGC prohibits inclusion of Aadhaar numbers on degree and provisional certificates

    The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a directive prohibiting all universities from including students' Aadhaar numbers on their degree and provisional certificates. State governments have been contemplating the inclusion of full Aadhaar numbers on certificates issued by universities. 

    First Published Sep 3, 2023, 2:25 PM IST

    In response to this trend, the UGC has taken action by sending a circular to universities, citing concerns over the potential misuse of Aadhaar numbers for student enrollment and recruitment purposes.

    According to established regulations, organizations possessing Aadhaar numbers are strictly prohibited from disclosing them without appropriate masking or redaction. 

    In alignment with these rules, the UGC's circular emphasizes that universities must adhere to the guidelines set forth by the Identity Card Authority of India.

    UGC Secretary Manish Joshi, in a letter addressed to universities, reiterated that the printing of Aadhaar numbers on degrees and provisional certificates is expressly prohibited. Higher education institutions are urged to rigorously adhere to the regulations outlined by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

    The UGC's directive serves to safeguard the privacy and security of students' Aadhaar numbers by restricting their inclusion on academic certificates, reinforcing compliance with UIDAI regulations across higher education institutions.

