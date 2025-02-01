UGC NET December 2024 answer key released: Check download link and details

The NTA has released the UGC NET Answer Key 2024 for the December exam. Candidates can challenge the key until February 3, 2025, with a fee of Rs 200 per question.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the UGC NET December 2024 exam from January 2-27, 20205. The UGC NET Answer Key 2024 for the December examination has been published. Candidates who took the UGC NET December 2024 exam can view and download the answer key from the official UGC NET website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Raise objections

The objection window for the UGC NET Answer Key 2024 is now open. Candidates who wish to raise objections against the provisional key can do so until 6 PM on February 3, 2025. A non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200 per question will be charged for each objection raised. Payment for the processing fee can be made through Credit Card, Debit Card, Net Banking, or UPI payment methods.

Follow this link to raise objections: UGC NET Dec 2024 objections

According to the official notice, any challenges raised by candidates will be reviewed by a panel of subject experts. If any challenge is deemed valid, the answer key will be revised, and the changes will be applied to all candidates' responses accordingly. The final result will then be prepared based on the revised answer key. Candidates will be notified once the final answer key is released. Any further discrepancies or issues should be raised before the declaration of the final results.

Steps to download answer key

To download the provisional answer key, candidates can follow these steps:

1. Visit the official UGC NET website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

2. Click on the "UGC NET Answer Key 2024" link on the homepage.

3. A new page will appear. Enter the login details.

4. After entering the details, click "Submit." Answer key will be displayed.

5. Review the answer key and download it. Keep a printed copy future reference.

The results for UGC NET December 2024 are also expected to release soon.

Latest Videos