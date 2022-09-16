UGC NET 2022: NTA to release admit card for Phase 2 today; here's how to download

The University Grants Commission (UGC) NET 2022 admit cards for the December 2021 and June 2022 combined attempts will be released today, September 16. Once out, candidates will be able to download the hall tickets from the official website at nta.ac.in or ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to release the UGC NET Admit Card 2022 for Phase 2 today (September 16, 2022). Once available, candidates may access their UGC NET Admit Card 2022 by visiting the NTA UGC website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. In order to download the UGC NET Phase 2 Admit Card 2022, candidates will need their login information.

The UGC NET 2022 test will be given in 64 topics from September 20 to September 30, 2022.

How to download UGC NET Admit Card 2022 for Phase 2

Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on UGC NET Admit Card 2022 link

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Also Read | CUET-UG 2022 results declared by National Testing Agency

On July 9, 11, and 12, 2022, 33 Subjects in 310 Exam Centres throughout 225 Cities nationwide took part in the UGC NET Phase 1 examination.

The NTA further published the UGC NET Exam City Slips 2022 online on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in, on September 13, 2019. The NTA published the UGC NET 2022 Exam City Slips for the Phase 2 exams that will start on September 20, 2022. The NTA will provide each applicant a different day and time for the tests, which will last for 10 days and finish on September 30, 2022.

All the candidates must remember that the admit card will be available through an online mode only. They should download the hall ticket before the last date. No candidate will be allowed to enter the examination hall without the admit card. Once the admit card is released, candidates are advised to check all the details on the Admit Card to avoid any technical glitches on the day of the examination.

Also Read: CUET 2022 Result: NTA opens CUET UG correction window; Here's how to apply