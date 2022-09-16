Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UGC NET 2022: NTA to release admit card for Phase 2 today; here's how to download

    The University Grants Commission (UGC) NET 2022 admit cards for the December 2021 and June 2022 combined attempts will be released today, September 16. Once out, candidates will be able to download the hall tickets from the official website at nta.ac.in or ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

    UGC NET 2022 NTA to release admit card for Phase 2 today here s how to download gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 16, 2022, 10:58 AM IST

    National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to release the UGC NET Admit Card 2022 for Phase 2 today (September 16, 2022).  Once available, candidates may access their UGC NET Admit Card 2022 by visiting the NTA UGC website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. In order to download the UGC NET Phase 2 Admit Card 2022, candidates will need their login information.

    The UGC NET 2022 test will be given in 64 topics from September 20 to September 30, 2022.

    How to download UGC NET Admit Card 2022 for Phase 2

    • Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
    • Click on UGC NET Admit Card 2022 link 
    • Enter the login details and click on submit.
    • Check the admit card and download the page.
    • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    Also Read | CUET-UG 2022 results declared by National Testing Agency

    On July 9, 11, and 12, 2022, 33 Subjects in 310 Exam Centres throughout 225 Cities nationwide took part in the UGC NET Phase 1 examination.

    The NTA further published the UGC NET Exam City Slips 2022 online on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in, on September 13, 2019. The NTA published the UGC NET 2022 Exam City Slips for the Phase 2 exams that will start on September 20, 2022. The NTA will provide each applicant a different day and time for the tests, which will last for 10 days and finish on September 30, 2022.

    All the candidates must remember that the admit card will be available through an online mode only. They should download the hall ticket before the last date. No candidate will be allowed to enter the examination hall without the admit card.  Once the admit card is released, candidates are advised to check all the details on the Admit Card to avoid any technical glitches on the day of the examination.

    Also Read: CUET 2022 Result: NTA opens CUET UG correction window; Here's how to apply

    Last Updated Sep 16, 2022, 10:58 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    CUET UG 2022 result declared: Over 19000 candidates scored 100 percentile, check details

    CUET UG 2022 result declared: Over 19000 candidates scored 100 percentile, check details

    CUET UG 2022 results declared by National Testing Agency

    CUET-UG 2022 results declared by National Testing Agency

    CBSE Board Exam 2023: Registration for class 10th, 12th to begin on September 17 for private students; know how to register - adt

    CBSE Board Exam 2023: Registration for class 10th, 12th to begin on September 17 for private students

    MHT CET 2022 Result for PCM and PCB group released know how to download scorecard gcw

    MHT CET 2022: Result for PCM and PCB group released, know how to download scorecard

    Cathedral John Connon Bombay Scottish School among top schools in Mumbai survey gcw

    Cathedral & John Connon, Bombay Scottish School among top schools in Mumbai: Survey

    Recent Stories

    Probe against 'Sairat' actor Suraj Pawar in an alleged cheating case drb

    Probe against 'Sairat' actor Suraj Pawar in an alleged cheating case

    Delhi liquor scam: Fresh ED raids at over 3 dozen places in multiple states, check details AJR

    Delhi liquor scam: Fresh ED raids at over 3 dozen places in multiple states, check details

    WhatsApp latest feature to let users hide online status from specific people gcw

    WhatsApp latest feature to let users hide online status from specific people

    Pictures Urfi Javed trolled for showing bra and underwear at a movie screening drb

    Pictures: Urfi Javed trolled for showing bra and underwear at a movie screening

    football uefa nations league unl Is Cristiano Ronaldo low Manchester United game-time a worry for Portugal boss Fernando Santos?-ayh

    Is Cristiano Ronaldo's low Man United game-time a worry for Portugal boss Fernando Santos?

    Recent Videos

    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Video Icon
    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Video Icon
    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata AJR

    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with 9/11 survivor Stanley Praimnath who hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    21 years since 9/11: Survivor Stanley Praimnath hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    Video Icon