UGC NET 2022 admit card to be released soon; here's how to download

The timetable for UGC NET 2022 is scheduled to be released soon on the official website. Candidates are waiting for the admit card to be published because the test is barely 6 days away.

The admission card for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test, UGC NET 2022, is likely to be released shortly, since the test is slated to begin on July 8. The UGC NET Exam Centre Slip is likely to be available on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in, today, July 2. On the UGC NET 2022 admit card, candidates will find vital test information such as their exam centre, roll number, and others.

Test dates for the combined cycles of December 2021 and June 2022 have been released, and the exam will be held on July 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12 of this year, 2022, and on August 12, 13, and 14 of the following year, 2022.

The timetable for UGC NET 2022 is scheduled to be released soon on the official website. Candidates are waiting for the admit card to be published because the test is barely 6 days away.

Here's how to download the admit card:

Navigate to the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the UGC NET Admit Card 2022 link on the displayed webpage (would be available, once the admit card is released)

Enter your application number and password on the opened login screen.

Submit your information, and your UGC NET 2022 Admit Card will display on the screen.

Examine and save the admission card

Make a copy for future reference.

The UGC NET 2022 admit card is one of the most crucial papers since applicants must bring it to the exam centre when taking the UGC NET 2022 exam. The UGC NET 2022 test covers 82 disciplines. Candidates who want to work as Assistant Professors or Junior Research Fellows, JRFs, in UGC-accredited educational institutions take the UGC NET test.