Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UCEED counselling 2023 registration commence today at uceed.iitb.ac.in; know fees, important dates

    UCEED counselling 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay will open enrollment for UCEED 2023 counselling on March 14. Candidates who have passed the UCEED entrance examination are qualified to participate in the counselling procedure. Aspirants can apply on the official website at uceed.iitb.ac.in. 

    UCEED counselling 2023 registration commence today march 14 at uceed.iitb.ac.in; know fees, important dates -adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 14, 2023, 11:14 AM IST

    The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will commence accepting registrations for UCEED 2023 counselling on Tuesday, March 14. Candidates who successfully completed the UCEED entrance test may participate in counselling. Applicants can register on the official website, uceed.iitb.ac.in, between March 14 and 31, 2023. 

    The UCEED 2023 counselling will be conducted for admission to the BDes program at the participating institutes. The UCEED round 1 seat allocation results will be announced on April 10, 2023. Aspirants shortlisted in the UCEED counselling 2023 round 1 allotment result can send their confirmation within the stipulated timeline.

    UCEED counselling 2023: know important dates
    1) March 14, 2023 - UCEED 2023 counselling registration begins
    2) March 31, 2023 - UCEED 2023 counselling registration ends
    3) April 10, 2023 - Seat allotment round 1
    4) May 10, 2023 - Seat allotment round 2
    5) June 10, 2023 - Seat allotment round 3

    UCEED counselling 2023: know steps to register 
    1) Go to the official website, uceed.iitb.ac.in
    2) Click on the UCEED counselling 2023 registration link
    3) Key in the necessary deatils and submit
    4) Upload the necessary documents and make the counselling fee
    5) The UCEED counselling form and download the page
    6) Take a copy for further reference

    UCEED counselling 2023: know fees
    1) Rs 15,000 - UCEED 2023 seat acceptance fee (ST/SC/PwD)
    2) Rs 60,000 - UCEED 2023 seat acceptance fee (Open/OBC-NCL)

    Also Read: UCEED 2023: Result to be announced on March 9; know steps to download, tie-breaking rule

    Also Read: CEED, UCEED 2023: Registration process starts today; know fees, process, other details here

    Also Read: IIT Bombay revises UCEED, CEED 2024 syllabus for design entrance exam; check latest changes

    Last Updated Mar 14, 2023, 11:14 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    MHT CET 2023 LLB 5-year registration window closes on March 14; know exam dates, other details - adt

    MHT CET 2023 LLB 5-year registration window closes on March 14; know exam dates, other details

    AFCAT 1 result 2023 released at afcat.cdac.in; know steps to check result - adt

    AFCAT 1 result 2023 released at afcat.cdac.in; know steps to check result

    TISSNET 2023: Final Answer key releasing soon at admissions.tiss.edu; know steps to check - adt

    TISSNET 2023: Final Answer key releasing soon at admissions.tiss.edu; know steps to check

    AIIMS INI SS 2023: Registration for July session to begin on March 14 on aiimsexam.ac.in; know exam date, steps to apply - adt

    AIIMS INI SS 2023: Registration for July session to begin on March 14; know exam date, steps to apply

    Assam HSLC Exam: General science exam to be held on March 30, says Ranoj Pegu - adt

    Assam HSLC Exam: General science exam to be held on March 30, says Ranoj Pegu

    Recent Stories

    Bhopal Gas tragedy: Supreme Court rejects Centre's curative plea for enhanced compensation for victims AJR

    BREAKING: Supreme Court rejects Centre's plea for enhanced compensation for Bhopal gas tragedy victims

    WPL 2023, DC vs RCB: It hurts, not going to lie - Megan Schutt after Royal Challengers Bangalore 5th straight loss against Delhi Capitals-ayh

    WPL 2023: 'It hurts, not going to lie' - Megan Schutt after RCB's 5th straight loss

    Congress pro Kannada outfits stage protest on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway against 'high toll rate' AJR

    Congress, pro-Kannada outfits stage protest on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway against 'high toll rate'

    Oscars After-Party surprise: Naatu Naatu singers bump into Rihanna; see pictures RBA

    Oscars After-Party surprise: Naatu Naatu singers bump into Rihanna; see pictures

    160 CAPF companies to check illegal coal mining and smuggling? Meghalaya HC trims state's 'grandiose' plan

    160 CAPF companies to check illegal coal mining and smuggling? Meghalaya HC trims state's 'grandiose' plan

    Recent Videos

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon
    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon