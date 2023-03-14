UCEED counselling 2023 registration commence today at uceed.iitb.ac.in; know fees, important dates

UCEED counselling 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay will open enrollment for UCEED 2023 counselling on March 14. Candidates who have passed the UCEED entrance examination are qualified to participate in the counselling procedure. Aspirants can apply on the official website at uceed.iitb.ac.in.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will commence accepting registrations for UCEED 2023 counselling on Tuesday, March 14. Candidates who successfully completed the UCEED entrance test may participate in counselling. Applicants can register on the official website, uceed.iitb.ac.in, between March 14 and 31, 2023.

The UCEED 2023 counselling will be conducted for admission to the BDes program at the participating institutes. The UCEED round 1 seat allocation results will be announced on April 10, 2023. Aspirants shortlisted in the UCEED counselling 2023 round 1 allotment result can send their confirmation within the stipulated timeline.

UCEED counselling 2023: know important dates

1) March 14, 2023 - UCEED 2023 counselling registration begins

2) March 31, 2023 - UCEED 2023 counselling registration ends

3) April 10, 2023 - Seat allotment round 1

4) May 10, 2023 - Seat allotment round 2

5) June 10, 2023 - Seat allotment round 3

UCEED counselling 2023: know steps to register

1) Go to the official website, uceed.iitb.ac.in

2) Click on the UCEED counselling 2023 registration link

3) Key in the necessary deatils and submit

4) Upload the necessary documents and make the counselling fee

5) The UCEED counselling form and download the page

6) Take a copy for further reference

UCEED counselling 2023: know fees

1) Rs 15,000 - UCEED 2023 seat acceptance fee (ST/SC/PwD)

2) Rs 60,000 - UCEED 2023 seat acceptance fee (Open/OBC-NCL)

