TS TET 2025 results expected today: Check direct link and easy steps to download results

TS TET Result 2025 will be declared on February 5th. Check your Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TGTET 2) results on tgtet2024.aptonline.in. 

Updated: Feb 5, 2025, 12:05 PM IST

TS TET Result will soon be declared on February 5, 2025, by the Department of School Education, Telangana. TS TET examination was held from January 2 to January 20, 2025, in two shifts. Once released, candidates who have appeared for Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test, TGTET 2 can check the results when announced on the official website of TSTET at tgtet2024.aptonline.in.

TS TET (Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test) is a state-level examination conducted by the Telangana State government to determine the eligibility of candidates for teaching positions in government schools. It is held annually by the Department of School Education, Telangana.

For checking the results, visit the official website at TG TET

Detailed Steps to Download the TG TET Result:

1.    Visit the official TG TET 2024 website at tgtet2024.aptonline.in.
2.    Once you are on the homepage, search for the "TG TET 2024 Result" link. It should be clearly displayed on the main page or under the latest announcements.
3.    After finding the result link, click on it to proceed to the next page.
4.    On the result page, enter the necessary details such as your registration number, date of birth, or any other information requested. Make sure all details are entered correctly.
5.    Once you’ve entered the required information, click on the "Submit" button to proceed. 
6.    Your TG TET 2024 result will appear on the screen. 
7.    After reviewing your result, you can download it by clicking the download button or saving the page as a PDF. It’s advisable to take a printout or save the result on your device for future reference.

