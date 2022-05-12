Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    TS SSC 2022 Hall Tickets released, step-by-step guide to download it

    The TS SSC Exams 2022 will commence from May 23, 2022, to June 1, 2022.

    TS SSC 2022 Hall Tickets released, step-by-step guide to download it - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Telangana, First Published May 12, 2022, 4:00 PM IST

    Telangana's Directorate of Government Examinations has announced the TS SSC Hall Ticket 2022. The TS class 10 admit class can be accessed from the official site of the BSE Telangana, bse.telangana.gov.in. The class 10 board examination will be held in May 2022. 

    Regular, private, OSSC, and vocational candidates' hall tickets are released. Check the simple steps outlined below to download the ticket.

    How to download: 
    1) Navigate to the official website of the BSE Telangana, bse.telangana.gov.in.
    2) On the homepage, click on the TS SSC Hall Tickets 2022 link.
    3) On a new page, the candidate can enter the login details.
    4) Click on submit, and the login card will appear on the monitor.
    5) Check the details and download the card.
    6) For further need, take a printout.

    The TS SSC Exams 2022 will commence from May 23, 2022, to June 1, 2022. From 9.30 am to 12.45 pm, the exam will be held. The exam will begin with a first language paper and conclude with an SSC Vocational course. Candidates can find more information about the BSE Telangana on their official website.

