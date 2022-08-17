CUET UG 2022 Phase 5 admit card likely to be released today; know details to check, important dates

Candidates should be aware that the CUET Phase 5 exam will end on August 23, 2022, with nearly 2 lakh candidates expected to sit for it this time.

The Common University Entrance Test, CUET UG 2022 Phase 5 Admit Card is anticipated to be released on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Candidates who are scheduled to take the CUET 2022 Phase 5 exam can download their admit cards once they are released from the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The CUET UG 2022 Phase 5 admit card is for the exam that will be held on August 21, 2022. Candidates should be aware that the CUET Phase 5 exam will conclude on August 23, 2022, and nearly 2 lakh candidates are expected to take it this time.

Candidates should also be aware that the National Testing Agency, NTA, has not set a date to release the CUET UG Phase 5 admit card. However, based on past trends, this admits card should be available by today evening.

Know the important date and time, CUET UG 2022 Phase 5 Admit Card:

1) August 17, 2022 - CUET UG Phase 5 admit card

2) Likely by evening - CUET Admit Card 2022

3) August 21 to 23, 2022 - CUET Phase 5 Exam

4) cuet.samarth.ac.in - Official website

Candidates are reminded that the CUET UG 2022 Phase 5 admit card will include information about the exam centres for the upcoming exam. Everyone is advised to check those details to learn more about their exam centre.

When the CUET Admit Card 2022 for Phase 5 is available, the steps will be updated. Everyone is advised to keep an eye on the official website for further updates.

Also Read: DSSSB Patwari Admit Card 2022 released; know exam dates, how to download

Also Read: REET 2022: Deadline for application correction ends on September 18; answer key soon

Also Read: HSCAP Kerala second allotment result 2022 announced; know how to check