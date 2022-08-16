Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    DSSSB Patwari Admit Card 2022 released; know exam dates, how to download

    The DSSSB Patwari admit card 2022 for the Computer Based Test is out. After downloading the admit card, candidates must check their name, roll number, exam details, and other important details.
     

    New Delhi, First Published Aug 16, 2022, 6:20 PM IST

    The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board, DSSSB Patwari Admit Card 2022, has been released. The DSSSB Patwari exam 2022 will be held in computer-based mode on August 20 and 21, 2022, and September 17 and 18, 2022. Candidates who have registered for the DSSSB Patwari exam 2022 can view and download their admit card at dsssb.delhi.gov.in. To download their admit cards, candidates must enter their application number and date of birth.

    The DSSSB Patwari admit card 2022 for the Computer Based Test has been released, and the exam will be held in multiple shifts on August 20 and 21, 2022, and September 17 and 18, 2022. Candidates can follow the steps below to obtain their DSSSB Patwari admit card online.

    Know how to download the DSSSB Patwari admit card 2022: 

    1) Go to the official website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in

    2) Click on the link to download the admit card

    3) On the new login page, enter your application number and date of birth

    4) Submit it and the DSSSB Patwari admit card 2022 will be on the screen

    5) Download and take a printout 

    After downloading the admit card, candidates must check their name, roll number, exam details, and other important details. Candidates taking the DSSSB Patwari exam must bring their admit card and a valid ID to the exam centre.

    Last Updated Aug 16, 2022, 6:20 PM IST
