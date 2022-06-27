TS Inter Results 2022: Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd year results on June 28; Details here

According to TSBIE, "all the students of Intermediate Education and their parents are hereby informed that Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has decided to release the results of Intermediate First Year and Second Year on Tuesday, June 28 at 11 am."

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, TSBIE, has declared the TS Inter Results 2022 date and timing. After great anticipation, Telangana 1st, 2nd Year Results 2022 will be announced tomorrow, June 28, 2022. Students may view their Manabadi Inter TS Results online at tsbie.cgg.gov.in and manabadi.co.in. Students should be aware that both the TS Intermediate 1st and 2nd Year results are likely to be revealed during a press conference initially.

According to TSBIE, "all the students of Intermediate Education and their parents are hereby informed that Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has decided to release the results of Intermediate First Year and Second Year on Tuesday, June 28 at 11 am."

Students should be aware that links to obtain the Intermediate Marks Memos 2022 will also be available on some third-party websites. However, for the sake of authenticity, students should only consult the official website for their results and scores. Over 9 lakh students are said to have taken the Telangana 1st and 2nd Year Intermediate examinations in 2022.

How to download Telangana Intermediate Results for First and Second Years

Step 1: Go to the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education's official website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "TS Inter 2022 Result" link.

Step 3: Enter your login information, such as your application number, and then click the submit button.

Step 4: The screen will reveal your Telangana Intermediate results for the first and second years.

Step 5: Download the Telangana Intermediate results for the first and second years and print them for future use.

Also Read | Assam HS results 2022: AHSEC Class 12th results declared; know how to check, pass percentage, toppers

Students must get at least 35% in order to pass the TS inter 1st and 2nd year examinations. Official websites, such as tsbie.cgg.gov.in, bie.telangana.gov.in, and results.cgg.gov.in, as well as unofficial websites such as manabadi.co.in and examresults.net, will publish the results.

When Hindi medium students complained that their question papers were badly translated, the board exams were plagued by controversy. Students said they were handed handwritten question papers rather than printed ones and wanted reimbursement. Protests erupted across Telangana last year when the TSBIE failed to pass more than half (49%) of students in the TS inter 1st year examinations.

Also Read | UGC NET 2022: National Testing Agency announces dates, exam scheduled for July, August