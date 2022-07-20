TS EAMCET, TS ECET, TS PGECET exam 2022 revised schedule released; know dates here

The official notice is posted on the TSCHE website at tsche.ac.in, and candidates who plan to take the tests can check the website for the updated exam dates.

The revised dates for the TS EAMCET, TS ECET, and TS PGECET exams have been announced by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). The official notice is posted on the TSCHE website at tsche.ac.in, and candidates who plan to take the tests can check the website for the updated exam dates.

Following the official notice, due to the incessant rains in the state, these exams were moved from their initial date of July 13 to July 15, 2022.

The TS EAMCET (AM) 2022 exam will be held on July 30 and 31, 2022, the TS ECET exam will be held on August 1, 2022, and the TS PGECET exam will be held from August 2 to August 5, 2022. There will be two shifts for the exam, the first from 9 am to 12 pm and the second from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Know the schedule here:

1) TS EAMCET(AM)

Date: July 30, and 31, 2022

Time: 09.00 am to 12.00 pm and 03.00 pm to 06.00 pm

2) TS ECET

Date: August 1, 2022

Time: 09.00 am to 12.00 pm and 03.00 pm to 06.00 pm

3) TS PGECET

Date: August 2 to 5, 2022

Time: 10.00 am to 12.00 pm and 02.00 pm to 04.00 pm

Candidates are advised to take note of the changes in the revised examination schedule and to visit the relevant website immediately to download Hall Tickets. Candidates can visit the TSCHE official website for more information.

Approximately 35,000 to 40,000 candidates have registered for the TS ECET 2022 examination, which will be held at various examination centres across Telangana.

The TS ECET Hall Ticket will be available on the official website, ecet.tsche.ac.in, on July 28, 2022. The TSECET exam 2022 will be administered by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University (JNTU) in Hyderabad on behalf of the TSCHE.

After the exam, the TSCHE will post the preliminary answer keys on the official website. Candidates should keep checking ecet.tsche.ac.in for the most recent updates.

Also Read: TS EAMCET 2022: Hall ticket to be released tomorrow; know websites, important dates, other details

Also Read: Exam dates for TS EAMCET, ECET, ICET and other CETs released; Know details here

Also Read: TS EAMCET 2022: Application correction window opens, Know important dates, how to make alteration