    TN TET Admit Card 2022 to be released on October 11; know schedule here

    Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website at trb.tn.nic.in. They can access their TN TET admit card by entering their User ID and Password. Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test (TNTET) will be held in two sessions from October 14 to October 19, 2022.
     

    First Published Oct 10, 2022, 7:18 PM IST

    The Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test, TN TET Admit Card 2022, is set to be released on Tuesday for Paper 1, which will be held on October 14, 2022. The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board, TN TRB, will release the TN TET Admit Card 2022, including the exam location. Candidates who plan to take the exam can check and download their admit card from the official website, trb.tn.nic.in, by entering their User ID and password.

    The district admits card was released by the TN TRB on October 7, 2022, and the venue admits card will be released tomorrow. According to the TN TET exam date 2022, the exam will begin on October 14 and last until October 19, 2022, with admit cards distributed three days before each exam. The TN TET exam schedule and admit card release date are listed below.

    Know TN TET Exam 2022 schedule here:
    1) Exam - October 14, 2022, 
    Admit card - October 11, 2022

    2) Exam - October 15, 2022
    Admit card - October 12, 2022

    3) Exam - October 16, 2022    
    Admit card - October 13, 2022

    4) Exam - October 17, 2022    
    Admit card - October 14, 2022

    5) Exam - October 18, 2022    
    Admit card - October 15, 2022

    6) Exam - October 19, 2022    
    Admit card - October 16, 2022

    "Candidates are strictly instructed to arrive at the centre at times specified on the Admit Card. Latecomers will not be permitted to enter the Examination Centre," according to a notification posted on the website by the TN TRB.

    On different exam dates, the TN TET 2022 exam will be held in two sessions, the forenoon and the afternoon. The TN TET exam will be administered via computer by the TN TRB. Candidates can also visit the official website and take the TN TET practice test to become acquainted with the Computer-based examination format.
     

    Last Updated Oct 10, 2022, 7:20 PM IST
