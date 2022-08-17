Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Telangana TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2022 results to be announced today; Here's how to check

    The exam for TS LAWCET 2022 was held on July 21 and July 22, 2022, and thousands of students appeared for the exam. It must be noted that once the TS LAWCET, PGLCET results are declared, the TS LAWCET Counselling process will begin and the schedule for the same will be announced later. The qualifying score for securing rank in TS LAWCET is 35% marks (42 out of 120 marks).

    First Published Aug 17, 2022, 12:35 PM IST

    The Telangana State Law and PG Law Common Entrance Test results (TS LAWCET results) will be declared on August 17. The administering authority revised the result time at the same time it announced the TS LAWCET result date. The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), on behalf of Osmania University, the organisation in charge of administering the TS LAWCET, will release the test's results at 4 pm. Candidates may now obtain the TS LAWCET 2022 entrance test results, which were necessary for admission to regular undergraduate and postgraduate legal programmes for the academic year 2022–2023.

    Here are steps to download the scorecard: 

    • Visit the official website of TS LAWCET result 2022 -- lawcet.tsche.ac.in
    • Click on the designated TS LAWCET result 2022 link
    • Enter hall ticket numbers and dates of birth
    • Submit and access the TS LAWCET 2022 result

    Also Read | REET 2022: Deadline for application correction ends on September 18; answer key soon

    Soon, the Osmania University will begin the TS LAWCET Counseling to accept students to the participating institutes' legal programmes. For TS LAWCET qualifying applicants, TS LAWCET counselling will be conducted online. Both the five-year integrated law programme and the three-year LLB program's counselling for the TS LAWCET 2022 will be done by the institution in rank-based phases.

    Along with the TS LAWCET Results, the administering authority will also release the TS PGLCET Results today at 4 pm. The official website will have the results available. To get the TS LAWCET 2022 result, candidates must log in using their TS LAWCET hall ticket numbers and birthdates. The rank cards for the TS LAWCET result 2022, which will also include the candidates' scores, percentile ranks, and eligibility status, will be published on the lawcet.tsche.ac.in website.

    Also Read | DSSSB Patwari Admit Card 2022 released; know exam dates, how to download

    Last Updated Aug 17, 2022, 12:35 PM IST
