    TS ECET 2022 Results likely to release today at ecet.tsche.ac.in; Here's how to check scores

    The TS ECET Result 2022 will be declared today, August 12. Reports state that the TS ECET 2022 Results will be declared by the state Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy. Here is the step-by-step guide to check scorecards.

    TS ECET Results 2022
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 12, 2022, 11:26 AM IST

    The Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test, TS ECET 2022 Results will likely be declared today - August 12, 2022.  The TS ECET 2022 Results will be made accessible by TSCHE on the www.ecet.tsche.ac.in official website. The Telangana State Council of Higher Education will announce the results today between 11:45 am and 12 pm, according to Manabadi and local media reports. Students can get the TS ECET Results online at ecet.tsche.ac.in after they have been made public. By utilising their application number, hall ticket number, and other exam credentials, candidates can view their results.

    Candidates will need their application number, hall ticket number, and other test credentials in order to obtain their TS ECET 2022 Results. Along with the announcement of the TS ECET 2022 Results today, the final answer key is also anticipated.  The results will be accessible on websites other than www.ecet.tsche.ac.in, such as Manabadi on manabadi.co.in.

    Also Read | Final result of Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2021 (OTA) is out; check here

    In order to check the TS ECET Result 2022, all the candidates need to follow the below-mentioned steps:

    • Go to the official site of TS ECET -- ecet.tsche.ac.in.
    • On the homepage, click on the 'TS ECET Result 2022' link
    • Enter the application number/registration number and other credentials
    • Click on submit.
    • Your TS ECET Result 2022 will be displayed
    • Download it and take a print out of the same.

    The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad hosted the TS ECET Exam for the untested on behalf of TSCHE. The test took place on August 1, 2022, and applicants had until August 4, 2022, to object to the provisional answer key. The test took place on August 1, 2022, and the tentative answer key was posted online the following day. The deadline for candidates to voice their complaints was August 4, 2022.

    Also Read | JEE Main 2022: Candidate alleges his score was changed from 99.4 percentile to 77 percentile

    Last Updated Aug 12, 2022, 11:26 AM IST
