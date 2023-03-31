Telangana TS EAMCET 2023 engineering exam dates revised; check new dates here

TS EAMCET 2023: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education has revised the state's Engineering, Agricultural, Medical, and Pharmacy (TS EAMCET) test dates. The TS EAMCET 2023 engineering entrance test dates have been revised considering the NEET UG 2023 and Telangana State Public Service Commission exam dates.

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has revised the state's Engineering, Agricultural, Medical, and Pharmacy (TS EAMCET) exam dates. The TS EAMCET 2023 engineering stream exam, initially set to begin on May 7, will now be held between May 12 to May 14.

The TS EAMCET 2023 engineering entrance exam dates have been revised to consider the NEET UG 2023 and Telangana State Public Service Commission exam dates.

The council said, "There will be no change in the examination schedule of the Agricultural and Pharmacy stream, and the schedule remains the same as announced earlier, i.e., from May 10 and May 11," when announcing the TS EAMCET 2023 dates for the engineering streams.

TS EAMCET 2023: know revised dates

1) May 12 to 14, 2023 - TS EAMCET 2023 Engineering

2) May 10 to 11, 2023 - TS EAMCET 2023 Agriculture and Medicine

The TS EAMCET 2023 application is underway, and the deadline for completing the TS EAMCET 2023 registration procedure is April 10. The deadline for submitting an online application with a late fee of Rs 250 is April 15, 2023, and the deadline for applying with a late fee of Rs 500 is April 20, 2023.

To begin the TS EAMCET 2023 registration process, candidates must first consult the TS EAMCET official website. After that, complete the registration procedure with the necessary information. Upload the necessary documents, pay the fees, and send the TS EAMCET 2023 application form. Finally, save the confirmation document to your computer and print it.

Also Read: TS EAMCET 2023 notification released at eamcet.tsche.ac.in, registration to begin on March 3; check dates

Also Read: SSC CGL 2023 registration process to commence on April 1 at ssc.nic.in; check details

Also Read: SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key 2022 released at ssc.nic.in; know steps to download