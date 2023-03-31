Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Telangana TS EAMCET 2023 engineering exam dates revised; check new dates here

    TS EAMCET 2023: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education has revised the state's Engineering, Agricultural, Medical, and Pharmacy (TS EAMCET) test dates. The TS EAMCET 2023 engineering entrance test dates have been revised considering the NEET UG 2023 and Telangana State Public Service Commission exam dates.

    Telangana TS EAMCET 2023 engineering exam dates revised; check new dates here - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 31, 2023, 7:12 PM IST

    The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has revised the state's Engineering, Agricultural, Medical, and Pharmacy (TS EAMCET) exam dates. The TS EAMCET 2023 engineering stream exam, initially set to begin on May 7, will now be held between May 12 to May 14.

    The TS EAMCET 2023 engineering entrance exam dates have been revised to consider the NEET UG 2023 and Telangana State Public Service Commission exam dates.

    The council said, "There will be no change in the examination schedule of the Agricultural and Pharmacy stream, and the schedule remains the same as announced earlier, i.e., from May 10 and May 11," when announcing the TS EAMCET 2023 dates for the engineering streams.

    TS EAMCET 2023: know revised dates

    1) May 12 to 14, 2023 - TS EAMCET 2023 Engineering

    2) May 10 to 11, 2023 - TS EAMCET 2023 Agriculture and Medicine

    The TS EAMCET 2023 application is underway, and the deadline for completing the TS EAMCET 2023 registration procedure is April 10. The deadline for submitting an online application with a late fee of Rs 250 is April 15, 2023, and the deadline for applying with a late fee of Rs 500 is April 20, 2023.

    To begin the TS EAMCET 2023 registration process, candidates must first consult the TS EAMCET official website. After that, complete the registration procedure with the necessary information. Upload the necessary documents, pay the fees, and send the TS EAMCET 2023 application form. Finally, save the confirmation document to your computer and print it.

    Also Read: TS EAMCET 2023 notification released at eamcet.tsche.ac.in, registration to begin on March 3; check dates

    Also Read: SSC CGL 2023 registration process to commence on April 1 at ssc.nic.in; check details

    Also Read: SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key 2022 released at ssc.nic.in; know steps to download

    Last Updated Mar 31, 2023, 7:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    SSC CGL 2023 registration process to commence on April 1 at ssc.nic.in; check details - adt

    SSC CGL 2023 registration process to commence on April 1 at ssc.nic.in; check details

    SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key 2022 released at ssc.nic.in; know steps to download - adt

    SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key 2022 released at ssc.nic.in; know steps to download

    AIFD WAT 2023: Registration process concludes today March 31 at aifd.edu.in; exam to be held on April 23 - adt

    AIFD WAT 2023: Registration process concludes today at aifd.edu.in; exam to be held on April 23

    NEET 2023: Eligibility criteria for international candidates revised; check notice here - adt

    NEET 2023: Eligibility criteria for international candidates revised; check notice here

    Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 declared at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in 2023; know pass percentage, toppers list - adt

    Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 declared at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in 2023; know pass percentage, toppers

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Flight ticket price skyrocket by 5 times as summer travel demand peaks anr

    Kerala: Flight ticket price skyrocket by 5 times as summer travel demand peaks; check details

    SSC CGL 2023 registration process to commence on April 1 at ssc.nic.in; check details - adt

    SSC CGL 2023 registration process to commence on April 1 at ssc.nic.in; check details

    Indore stepwell collapse: Police file FIR against two temple trust members for culpable homicide AJR

    Indore stepwell collapse: Police file FIR against two temple trust members for culpable homicide

    football ligue 1 Will Lionel Messi stay at PSG Christophe Galtier give major update snt

    Will Lionel Messi stay at PSG? Christophe Galtier give major update

    SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key 2022 released at ssc.nic.in; know steps to download - adt

    SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key 2022 released at ssc.nic.in; know steps to download

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon