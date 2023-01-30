Students studying in universities to now teach five illiterate people to get credit score: Report

According to UGC, this initiative will increase the literacy campaign. Presently, the literacy rate in the country is about 78 percent. Whereas in the new campaign started with this, a target has been set to make it 100 percent.

In a bid to make the country a developed nation by the year 2047, the central government has moved fast in this direction by calling for big initiatives to achieve the target of 100 percent literacy.

For this, a new literacy campaign has also been prepared. It will be necessary for every student studying in universities and higher educational institutions to teach at least five illiterate people every year. This will also grant credit scores to the students, which will be added to their course.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has instructed all universities and higher educational institutions to implement the new literacy scheme from the new academic session itself. A detailed guideline has also been issued in which the project work and assignment of each course have been asked to be linked to it.

According to reports, as many as five credit scores will be given for teaching an illiterate under this scheme. It will be available only when the learner gets the certificate of being literate. For this, some centres will be opened in every university and on behalf of the state government.

Experts have suggested that the students have to give some responsibility along with their studies. This will also give them a better chance to connect with society. It is noteworthy that at present, there are more than one thousand universities and about 45 thousand colleges in the country.