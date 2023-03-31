SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key 2022 released at ssc.nic.in; know steps to download

SSC CHSL Answer Key 2022: The Staff Selection Commission has released the preliminary answer key for the SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level exam 2022. Candidates' SSC CHSL response sheets, and the preliminary answer key, are now accessible at ssc.nic.in.

To download the SSC CHSL answer key 2022, candidates must log in with their registered login ID and password. From March 31 (4:00 pm) to April 3, the online object window against the SSC CHSL tentative answer key will be available.

Candidates who wish to raise objections must pay Rs 100 per question challenged. Objections received after 4:00 pm on April 3 will be rejected under any conditions.

SSC CHSL Answer Key 2022: know how to downloadS

1) Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

2) On the 'latest news section, click the SSC CHSL answer key 2022 link

3) On a new page, a notice will be there

4) Go through the notice and click on the link

5) Enter the required credentials, login registered ID and password

6) Download and keep a copy of your answer key

The commission held the SSC CHSL Tier 1 examination 2022 at various locations nationwide from March 9 to March 21, 2023.

