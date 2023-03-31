Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key 2022 released at ssc.nic.in; know steps to download

    SSC CHSL Answer Key 2022: The Staff Selection Commission has released the preliminary answer key for the SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level exam 2022. Candidates' SSC CHSL response sheets, and the preliminary answer key, are now accessible at ssc.nic.in.

    SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key 2022 released at ssc.nic.in; know steps to download - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 31, 2023, 6:29 PM IST

    The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative answer key for the SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam 2022. Candidates' SSC CHSL response sheets, and the preliminary answer key, are now accessible at ssc.nic.in.

    To download the SSC CHSL answer key 2022, candidates must log in with their registered login ID and password. From March 31 (4:00 pm) to April 3, the online object window against the SSC CHSL tentative answer key will be available. 

    Candidates who wish to raise objections must pay Rs 100 per question challenged. Objections received after 4:00 pm on April 3 will be rejected under any conditions.

    SSC CHSL Answer Key 2022: know how to downloadS

    1) Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

    2) On the 'latest news section, click the SSC CHSL answer key 2022 link

    3) On a new page, a notice will be there

    4) Go through the notice and click on the link

    5) Enter the required credentials, login registered ID and password

    6) Download and keep a copy of your answer key

    The commission held the SSC CHSL Tier 1 examination 2022 at various locations nationwide from March 9 to March 21, 2023.

    Also Read: AIFD WAT 2023: Registration process concludes today at aifd.edu.in; exam to be held on April 23

    Also Read: NEET 2023: Eligibility criteria for international candidates revised; check notice here

    Also Read: Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 declared at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in 2023; know pass percentage, toppers

    Last Updated Mar 31, 2023, 6:29 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    AIFD WAT 2023: Registration process concludes today March 31 at aifd.edu.in; exam to be held on April 23 - adt

    AIFD WAT 2023: Registration process concludes today at aifd.edu.in; exam to be held on April 23

    NEET 2023: Eligibility criteria for international candidates revised; check notice here - adt

    NEET 2023: Eligibility criteria for international candidates revised; check notice here

    Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 declared at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in 2023; know pass percentage, toppers list - adt

    Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 declared at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in 2023; know pass percentage, toppers

    IIT Bombay student suicide: Abetment, Atrocities FIR registered against unidentified accused - adt

    IIT Bombay student suicide: Abetment, Atrocities FIR registered against unidentified accused

    Delhi class 9th, 11th result 2023 announced on edudel.nic.in; know how to check - adt

    Delhi class 9th, 11th result 2023 announced on edudel.nic.in; know how to check

    Recent Stories

    'Body dikha ke film paa lo': Netizens roast Janhvi Kapoor for sharing glimpse of tight work schedule vma

    'Body dikha ke film paa lo': Netizens roast Janhvi Kapoor for sharing glimpse of tight work schedule

    BJPs Rajyavardhan Rathore attacks Congress over 2012 proposal to build new Parliament for 3 times the cost AJR

    BJP's Rajyavardhan Rathore attacks Congress over 2012 proposal to build new Parliament for 3 times the cost

    IPL 2023, PBKS vs KKR preview: Injury-hit Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings aims to make affirmative start to-ayh

    IPL 2023, PBKS vs KKR: Injury-hit Kolkata and Punjab aims to make affirmative start to

    Release innocent Sikh youths SGPC demands amid Punjab police crackdown against Amritpal Singh snt

    'Release innocent Sikh youths': SGPC demands amid Punjab police crackdown against Amritpal Singh

    Grita Selix the Famous Fashion Designer is Excited To Become the Core Commitee Member of World Designing Forum

    Grita Selix the Famous Fashion Designer is Excited To Become the Core Commitee Member of World Designing Forum

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon