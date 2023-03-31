SSC CGL 2023 registration process to commence on April 1 at ssc.nic.in; check details

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SSC CGL 2023: The Staff Selection Commission will issue the notice for the SSC Combined Graduate Level exam 2023 tomorrow. Candidates who wish to attend the SSC CGL 2023 Tier 1 exam should register online at ssc.nic.in. 

    First Published Mar 31, 2023, 6:50 PM IST

    The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will issue the SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam 2023 notification on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Candidates who wish to take the SSC CGL 2023 Tier 1 exam can register online at ssc.nic.in. The deadline to register for the exam is May 1, 2023.

    The SSC CGL 2023 application cost is Rs 100. Women candidates, Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), and Ex-servicemen (ESM) are exempt from paying the application cost.
     
    The SSC CGL Tier 1 examination will be held between July 14 and July 27, 2023. Candidates who pass the Tier 1 exam will be qualified for the Tier 2 exam. The Tier 1 test in 2023 will be held online. According to the SSC CGL test pattern, the Tier 1 exam will include questions on general intelligence and reasoning, general knowledge, quantitative aptitude, and English comprehension.

    For each incorrect response, 0.50 marks will be deducted. If the question is not tried, no marks will be deducted. Except for English comprehension, the exam will be written in English and Hindi. The SSC CGL Tier 2 exam will be more difficult than the Tier 1 paper. Tier 2 will include tests on quantitative aptitude, statistics, general studies, and English language and comprehension.

