SBI Clerk 2024: Final-year graduates eligible for 13,735 vacancies – Check eligibility NOW

A total of 13,735 vacancies have been announced, offering a significant opportunity for candidates looking to join the banking sector. The application process has started from December 17, and will remain open till January 7, 2025.

The State Bank of India (SBI) on Tuesday (December 17) released the official notification for the recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) for 2024-25. A total of 13,735 vacancies have been announced, offering a significant opportunity for candidates looking to join the banking sector. The application process has started from December 17, and will remain open till January 7, 2025.

Know important dates:

Candidates must stay updated on the key dates of the recruitment process:

Start of online registration: December 17, 2024
Last date to apply: January 7, 2025
Editing application details: January 7, 2025
Last date for printing application: January 22, 2025
Online fee payment: December 17, 2024 – January 7, 2025
Preliminary Exam: February 2025
Main Exam: March/April 2025

How to apply for SBI Clerk 2024-25:

Candidates can follow these steps to apply for the recruitment:

Login to the official SBI website at sbi.co.in.
Go to the "Careers" section and click on the SBI Junior Associates Recruitment 2024 link.
Register by filling in the required details to generate login credentials.
Complete the application form and upload all necessary documents.
Pay the application fee (if applicable).
Submit the form and download a copy for future reference.

What is the application fee?

General/OBC/EWS candidates: Rs 750 (non-refundable)
SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen/PwD candidates: Exempted from fee payment.

What is the eligibility criteria?

Candidates must hold a graduation degree from a recognized university or equivalent qualification as per the Central Government.
Those with an integrated dual degree (IDD) must ensure their passing date is on or before December 31, 2024.
Final-year/semester students can apply provisionally but must provide proof of graduation by December 31, 2024.

What is the age limit?

Candidates must be aged between 20 to 28 years as of April 1, 2024.
Date of birth should fall between April 2, 1996, and April 1, 2004 (both inclusive).
Age relaxation is applicable for reserved categories, including SC/ST/OBC/PwBD, as per government norms.

Know selection process:

The SBI Clerk recruitment involves two key stages:

Preliminary Exam (February 2025)
Main Exam (March/April 2025)
Candidates who clear both stages will be considered for final selection.

