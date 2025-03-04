RRB JE: RRB Junior Engineer Recruitment CBT-2 exam date postponed, know about CBT-1 exam result

RRB JE CBT-2 exam scheduled for March 19-20, 2025 has been postponed. The Railway Recruitment Board will announce new dates soon, while the Tier-1 result is expected shortly.

RRB JE: The CBT-2 exam for Junior Engineer and other posts has been postponed by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). The Railway Recruitment Board has issued an official notification regarding the postponement of the exam. According to the notification, the second phase examination for CEN 3/ 2024 (JE and other posts) was to be conducted on March 19 and 20, 2025, which has now been postponed. The new date of the exam has not been announced by RRB yet.

According to the notification, now CEN No. 01/2024 Assistant Loco Pilot CBT-II exam will be conducted on March 19 and 20, 2025. Apart from this, CEN No. RPF 02/2024 RPF Constable (Executive) will be conducted from March 2 to 20, 2025.

RRB JE Result 2024 Date

RRB Junior Engineer Tier-1 Result will be declared soon by Railway Recruitment Board Chandigarh. The results will be declared online. Only those candidates who qualify in CBT-1 exam will be considered eligible to participate in the next stage of recruitment, CBT 2 exam.

RRB JE Result: Steps to check the result

• As soon as the result is released by RRB, visit the official website.

• On the home page of the website, click on the link related to recruitment.

• Click on the link related to the result.

• Check your result in the merit list.

• Download your scorecard by entering the login details.

RRB JE CBT-2 exam New dates

The exam date for the second stage exam will be announced separately by RRB. Candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly for the latest details related to the recruitment.

RRB JE: Recruitment Details

A total of 7,951 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment. Of these, 7,934 positions are allocated for Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendent, and Chemical & Metallurgical Supervisor/Research, while the remaining 17 posts are designated for other roles.

