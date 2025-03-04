RRB JE: RRB Junior Engineer Recruitment CBT-2 exam date postponed, know about CBT-1 exam result

RRB JE CBT-2 exam scheduled for March 19-20, 2025 has been postponed. The Railway Recruitment Board will announce new dates soon, while the Tier-1 result is expected shortly.

RRB JE: RRB Junior Engineer Recruitment CBT-2 exam date postponed, know about CBT-1 exam result iwh
Author
Ishwi Singh
Published: Mar 4, 2025, 12:11 PM IST

RRB JE: The CBT-2 exam for Junior Engineer and other posts has been postponed by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). The Railway Recruitment Board has issued an official notification regarding the postponement of the exam. According to the notification, the second phase examination for CEN 3/ 2024 (JE and other posts) was to be conducted on March 19 and 20, 2025, which has now been postponed. The new date of the exam has not been announced by RRB yet.

According to the notification, now CEN No. 01/2024 Assistant Loco Pilot CBT-II exam will be conducted on March 19 and 20, 2025. Apart from this, CEN No. RPF 02/2024 RPF Constable (Executive) will be conducted from March 2 to 20, 2025.

Also read: AIBE 19 Result 2024: When will the All India Bar Examination results be declared? Check latest updates

RRB JE Result 2024 Date

RRB Junior Engineer Tier-1 Result will be declared soon by Railway Recruitment Board Chandigarh. The results will be declared online. Only those candidates who qualify in CBT-1 exam will be considered eligible to participate in the next stage of recruitment, CBT 2 exam.

RRB JE Result: Steps to check the result 

•    As soon as the result is released by RRB, visit the official website.
•    On the home page of the website, click on the link related to recruitment.
•    Click on the link related to the result.
•    Check your result in the merit list.
•    Download your scorecard by entering the login details.

Also read: ICAI CA Inter, Foundation 2025 Result to be announced today, know where to check

RRB JE CBT-2 exam New dates

The exam date for the second stage exam will be announced separately by RRB. Candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly for the latest details related to the recruitment.

RRB JE: Recruitment Details

A total of 7,951 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment. Of these, 7,934 positions are allocated for Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendent, and Chemical & Metallurgical Supervisor/Research, while the remaining 17 posts are designated for other roles.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

ICAI CA Inter, Foundation 2025 Result to be announced today, know where to check iwh

ICAI CA Inter, Foundation 2025 Result to be announced today, know where to check

AIBE 19 Result 2024: When will the All India Bar Examination results be declared? Check latest updates iwh

AIBE 19 Result 2024: When will the All India Bar Examination results be declared? Check latest updates

REET 2025 Answer Key: REET answer key expected to be released soon at reet2024.co.in iwh

REET 2025 Answer Key: REET answer key expected to be released soon at reet2024.co.in

RRB JE Result 2025: RRB JE result to be declared soon, CBT-2 exam will be held on March 20 iwh

RRB JE Result 2025: RRB JE result to be declared soon, CBT-2 exam will be held on March 20

CUET UG 2025: Registration for CUET UG exam begins, check application process and exam date iwh

CUET UG 2025: Registration for CUET UG exam begins, check application process and exam date

Recent Stories

New device lets you experience taste in virtual reality; here's how it works snt

New device lets you experience taste in virtual reality; here's how it works

Bangladesh military deploys Turkish drones near Indian border, India keeping close watch dmn

Bangladesh military deploys Turkish drones near Indian border, India keeping close watch

Did you know? Govt employees restricted from running businesses or taking extra jobs AJR

Did you know? Govt employees restricted from running businesses or taking extra jobs

Video Where is Ranu Mandal? Social media sensation's latest video wearing Zomato t-shirt SHOCKS fans (WATCH) RBA

Video: Where is Ranu Mandal? Social media sensation's latest video wearing Zomato t-shirt SHOCKS fans (WATCH)

PM Modi inaugurates Vantara in Jamnagar, showcases commitment to wildlife conservation vkp

PM Modi inaugurates Vantara in Jamnagar, showcases commitment to wildlife conservation

Recent Videos

IIT Baba DETAINED for Ganja Possession, Released on Bail Amid Suicide Rumors

IIT Baba DETAINED for Ganja Possession, Released on Bail Amid Suicide Rumors

Video Icon
IIT Baba Arrested? Abhay Singh Breaks Silence While Celebrating Birthday

IIT Baba Arrested? Abhay Singh Breaks Silence While Celebrating Birthday

Video Icon
CAG's Systemic Failures EXPOSED! Ex-CAG DG Puts India's Financial Watchdog Under Scanner | EXCLUSIVE

CAG's Systemic Failures EXPOSED! Ex-CAG DG Puts India's Financial Watchdog Under Scanner | EXCLUSIVE

Video Icon
'Very Wrong': Dinesh Lad SLAMS Shama Mohamed for Rohit Sharma Comment! | Asianet Newsable

'Very Wrong': Dinesh Lad SLAMS Shama Mohamed for Rohit Sharma Comment! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
PM Modi's Thrilling LION SAFARI at Gir National Park | World Wildlife Day Special

PM Modi's Thrilling LION SAFARI at Gir National Park | World Wildlife Day Special

Video Icon